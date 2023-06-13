Kailyn Lowry revealed on her recent podcast that she was expelled from her freshman year of high school after a ‘tough year.’

The former Teen Mom star isn’t afraid to share her life with fans and with three podcasts, the star always has new stories to share in her busy life as a mom of four.

We take a look at Kailyn Lowry‘s story of getting expelled from high school.

Credit: MTV/Teen Mom YouTube

Kailyn Lowry reveals she was expelled from her freshman year

On the most recent episode of Coffee Convos, unbeknownst to Lindsie Chrisley, Kail revealed she got kicked out of school after her freshman year.

“I got in a fight with this girl, and this wasn’t my first fight, my freshman year I had a really tough year.My mom went to rehab, I lived with my neighbor, and I also lived with my best friend.”

The star went on to explain that she ‘couch surfed’ on days couldn’t stay with either of these.

After multiple fights, the last fight Kailyn had was with a girl who came right into a Science classroom and “threw a chair.”

Kail’s mom was then called to the school, and the principal said they ‘couldn’t do this anymore.’

The former MTV star revealed she didn’t see most of the people from that school again.

The Teen Mom star met her ex in a popular fast-food chain

After Lindsie had learned the new info about her bestie, she then asked her to clear up when she met ex-Jo Rivera, as she thought Kail met him in her new school.

However, Lowry revealed she actually met Jo at McDonald’s, as they didn’t go to the same high school.

Jo Rivera is the father to Kailyn’s eldest, Isaac as they appeared on 16 & Pregnant together.

Kail and Lindise share behind-the-scenes footage of Coffee Convos

If you thought the podcast was chaotic, it seems like the behind-the-scenes footage is just as chaotic, if not more!

The hosts shared a TikTok where they were running extremely low on gas, but luckily, they made it to the station with just one mile to spare.

Of course, fans were going crazy in the comments, as one said: “You guys I did not need that much anxiety this morning!”