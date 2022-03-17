











For the most part Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has got on well with her co-stars but in 2022 it seems there’s beef between Kandi and former castmate Nene Leakes.

Nene was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, while Kandi joined for season 2 in 2009. The upcoming RHOA season will be Kandi’s 13th but Nene bowed out from the franchise before season 13 started filming. So, let’s find out more about what happened between Kandi Burruss and Nene Leakes.

Kandi Burruss claims Nene Leakes used racial slur

During a March 17th episode of the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, Kandi was asked about her and Nene’s beef.

Raquel asked: “Have you talked to Nene at all?”

Kandi replied: “No, why? She said somewhere, calling me c***.”

The Bravo star also claimed Nene didn’t congratulate her on her new spin-off show, Kandi and The Gang.

Kandi said she told Nene: “If we don’t communicate and those are the type of things you’re going to put out in the atmosphere, I don’t need to waste my time talking to you any more.”

When it comes to Nene’s take on the racial slur or any other claims by Kandi on the podcast, she has yet to publicly post about it on Instagram or Twitter.

RTB has reached out to Nene Leakes for comment.

Kandi Burruss no longer speaks to Phaedra Parks

As well as addressing the beef with Nene Leakes on the It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper podcast, Kandi revealed she and former RHOA star Phaedra Parks no longer speak either.

Phaedra and Kandi’s dispute goes back many years and, on the subject of making amends, Kandi said: “I just don’t think she and I need to interact.”

When asked whether the Kandi-Phaedra situation was “fixable”, Kandi added: “No, it’s not fixable. I just feel like at a certain point when you cut ties with people ya’ll can just keep them cut.”

Kandi booked and busy in 2022

Kandi Burruss isn’t just a reality star, she’s also a restaurant owner, businesswoman, Broadway actress, singer, songwriter, one quarter of RnB group Xscape, and a mother. How does she pack it all in?

Her Bravo spin-off show, Kandi and The Gang, launched on Sunday, March 6th and she’s also set to appear in RHOA season 14 alongside Marlo Hampton and Shereé Whitfield.

As explained on It’s Tricky, Kandi is still writing songs and said she wants to send some to Ari Lennox in 2022.

