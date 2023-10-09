Bianca and Kanye are officially married after a private wedding, reports reveal. Kanye West and his new wife officially tied the knot earlier this year, and he’s got the flashy ring to prove it. But how was Kim K and Kanye’s wedding and what was her dress like?! Fans are eager to compare the two marriages.

Kanye West hired his new wife, Bianca Censori, as a Yeezy employee a year before he divorced Kim Kardashian. Reports now reveal that Kanye and Bianca Censori got married just minutes away from Kim’s house in Calabasas… Awkward! We’ve got all you need to know about Ye and his new wife’s wedding.

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images (Getty). Right: Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty)

Bianca and Kanye are married

Bianca and Kanye’s wedding declared them married, Daily Mail reports. They had been previously believed to only be in a ‘spiritual marriage’ but documents now confirm they were legally married.

The pair tied the knot only a month after the rapper’s divorce from Kim Kardashian, 42, under a ‘confidential marriage’ license, and the wedding was not recorded in the public record.

Documents reportedly list their date of marriage as December 20, 2022. Per their marriage license, the happy couple tied the knot in Palo Alto, California, known as Silicon Valley, as a secret location.

Ye’s flashy ring as extra as Bianca

Kanye was spotted wearing his huge rock while covering his head with a scarf, while Bianca was as eye-catching as ever in a silver get-up: tights, heels, and a bodysuit while holding a fluffy item.

The two were in a coffee shop in Milan, where a wide gold band was visible on his ring finger on October 7. A jewelry expert told The US Sun that his new bling costs $150,000 more than his wedding ring to Kim.

He currently wears a 3-carat emerald diamond set on a platinum band, valuing a whopping $154,000. However, Ye’s former ring was reportedly a simple yellow gold 3mm band worth roughly $1,800.

Kim K’s wedding to Kanye

The officiant at Ye and Bianca’s secret wedding runs a specialist marriage ‘church’ with his wife that provides ‘confidential licenses’ – and is located minutes away from Kim’s Calabasas home.

Kim and Kanye married on May 24, 2014, in a star-studded wedding that spanned from Paris to Florence. Kim K’s wedding dress was a Givenchy number designed by Riccardo Tisci for $400,000.

Bianca and Kanye’s wedding, however, has been kept private, while Kim and Kanye’s wedding was filled with cameras and celebrities. Ye and his new wife were spotted wearing their rings in January 2023.