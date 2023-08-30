Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori went on a boat trip. His bare buttocks were shown while Bianca appeared to be at waist level. As the videos cause chaos online, fans aren’t impressed.

If it isn’t Bianca Censori causing a scene with her barely-there see-through bodysuit, it’s Kanye. The married couple are enjoying a vacation in Italy. However, their outfits have turned many a head…

Kanye and Bianca spotted on boat

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kanye West and Bianca on a boat saw the rapper without any pants on. His wife appeared to be sitting in front of him at his waist level, while a man in a white top was also standing on the water boat.

Several onlookers captured videos and pictures of the celebrity couple on the ride. After leaving the boat, Kanye covered up his face while wearing a black outfit, but Bianca let the paparazzi see hers.

The rapper kept looking around while showing his buttocks and sat down on an upper ledge before getting up to go onto a lower level to get more privacy.

‘Don’t need to see’: Ye’s pants disappear

When fans saw the events of Kanye and Bianca’s boat ride play out in a video, many couldn’t believe he wasn’t wearing any pants. Many discussed the wild events on social media.

One fan wrote: “I don’t need to see what part of Kanye West’s butt showing.”

Another said on Twitter: “My goat got cheeks out for the world to see.”

“The slither of booty peaking from his coattails,” reacted a fellow fan.

Bianca wears a khaki green coat

Bianca wore a trench khaki coat and heels for the boat ride. In recent weeks, she’s been slammed for wearing a see-through bodysuit, as well as crop tops that exposed her chest area.

She and Kanye began to hold hands as they stepped back onto Italian land. Many compared her to Kanye’s ex-wife and baby mother, Kim Kardashian, in the sleek outfit.