Kanye West may face legal issues as the rapper is reportedly breaking Italy’s anti-terror laws by consistently sporting a mask in public.

Kanye West‘s outings in Italy with his reported wife Bianca Censori have been eye-catching, to say the least. From barely-there fashion statements to questionable antics on Venice river boats, the celebrity couple has been grabbing headlines all month on their Europe trip.

Ye, however, may be involved in legal issues with the Italian government after reports claim the rapper is “in breach of the country’s anti-terror laws.”

Kanye’s mask-wearing adventures in Italy ‘breaking anti-terror laws’

The Stronger rapper has been spotted wearing a face mask in public during his extended Italian holiday with Bianca. As the pair traveled to Venice, Florence, and most recently Milan for Fashion Week, it emerged that Kanye’s face accessory could lead to an investigation for “breaching article 533 of Italian law introduced in 1977 to fight domestic terrorism,” reports Daily Mail.

The breach is punishable by a fine of €1000 up to €2000.

‘But wearing a full face covering at any other time, particularly in good weather, would not be seen as reasonable and the police would have permission to stop and question the individual.’

According to the BBC, Italy has had a national anti-terrorism law since 1975 which forbids any mask or clothing that will obstruct an individual’s identification.

The law permits exceptions for “justified cause”, which has often been interpreted as including religious reasons.

Italian lawyer Angelo Russo tells Daily Mail that exceptions could be scarves or balaclavas during winter but full face coverings at any other time, especially in fine weather would be viewed as “unreasonable” and officers may question the wearer.

Kanye and Bianca were investigated for Venice boat fiasco

The anti-terror law claims come three weeks after the high-profile duo was handed a lifelong ban from a Venice boat company due to Ye’s indecent exposure.

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, who rented the river taxi to the couple, declared that Kanye and Bianca would “no longer be welcome” after the Yeezy designer exposed his buttocks as he sat aboard the vessel with his pants around his thighs.

Bianca was also photographed crouched between his legs. Their exact behavior is unclear but the company claims “the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities.”