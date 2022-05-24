Kanye can almost Touch The Sky with these huge Balenciaga stompers













Kanye West is the name on everybody’s lips – from his drama with The Kardashians to his VERY questionable outfit choices.

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Kanye knows how to make a statement. Kim recently opened up on The Kardashians that Kanye used to style her during their marriage, but she might be glad this isn’t the case anymore when she sees his most recent fashion move…

Kanye was papped at Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 show, and you might say he definitely wasn’t looking too big for his boots.

Kanye’s huge Balenciaga boots

Although Kanye was sitting amongst the likes of Alexa Demie and Offset, he still managed to win the spotlight. Kanye rarely wears styles that weren’t designed by Balenciaga, so we aren’t surprised at his known appearance at the show.

He was spotted wearing black denim jeans, a black hoodie, leather jacket, and a pair of huge Balenciaga stompers. Kanye is known for favouring the minimalistic look, which is very much shown in his all black choice.

Take a look at the boots for yourself…

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kanye’s boots have become an internet meme

As expected, Kanye’s boots have made quite the headline, as well as the perfect internet meme. Twitter users have found the boots hilarious, and they seem to be the talk of the app.

One user wrote: “I need these boots from Kanye West, to step on my enemies”. Another said: “The best part about the Balenciaga show was Kanye West boots.”

Some users have even compared Kanye to the likes of SpongeBob, and we have to agree, they look just like the iconic Nickelodeon ‘Squeaky Boots’.

And if you thought the boots couldn’t get much bigger, we’re here to tell you you’re wrong. The photo has been edited to make Kanye’s stompers even bigger – and the results are comedy gold.

NEW YEEZY BOOTS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yPK3cVQ9tN — SAINT PABLO (@SNTXPABLO) May 23, 2022

This isn’t the first time Kanye’s worn huge boots

If you’re a fan of Kanye and his fashion, you’ll know boots like this are becoming a staple in the rappers wardrobe.

Kanye was photographed with his now ex-girlfriend Julia Fox in January 2022 wearing boots just as big as the popular meme. The look is very similar, as the pair were spotted wearing all black at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show.

The stylish matching fits weren’t enough to keep Ye and Julia together, as they officially announced their split after just one month in February 2022.

Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

