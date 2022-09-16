









Kim K already has her sights set on love following her recent break-up and, during an interview with The Late Late Show, she spoke about what’s next in her love life for the first time since her split from Pete Davidson and explosive divorce from Kanye.

Kim admitted to James Cordon she can see herself dating a scientist, doctor or lawyer. It seems the businesswoman is done with rappers and comedians and wants to try something new.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

While making an appearance this week on the Late Late Show With James Cordon, Kim K spoke about her next moves when it comes to her love life.

James asked Kim: “So, how does Kim get a date?” Kim replied:

I haven’t really thought about it because I’m not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus – finish school, all that.

Although she has her sights set on becoming a lawyer, Kim did add that when the time comes she is going to “do something different.” Kim said: “Clearly it’s not working, whatever I’m doing.”

The mother of four said when she does begin to date again: “I think it’s going to be, like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That’s maybe what I envision.”

Kim and Pete split up in July

US Weekly confirmed in July that Kim and Pete had broken up after several months of dating.

A source told the magazine the break-up was civil. “There truly wasn’t drama between them when they decided to separate. It was something they had talked through. It wasn’t a sudden break-up.”

The source went on to say the pair’s busy schedules also didn’t help with the relationship’s progression. “Kim travels… and it was hard for Pete to keep up, especially with his busy filming schedule.”

Kardashian and Davidson’s relationship marked the first for the television star after her split from Kanye West. Kim filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February 2021.

Talking of scientists, Kim K scrutinised for climate change approach

Aside from the Late Late Show, earlier this month Kim K addressed her approach to dealing with the climate crisis. As per Rolling Stone, the TV star was recently accused of excessive water use during the California drought and using a private plane.

“I do what I can,” she shared in a recent American Dream-themed conversation with Interview Magazine. “But you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life.”

She added: “I believe in climate change, and I believe anything can help. But I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

