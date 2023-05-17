Kanye West was a surprise feature in a new Netflix documentary about Anna Nicole Smith’s life in the spotlight.

On May 16, Netflix released Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me, Ursula Macfarlane’s telling of Smith’s turbulent transition from smalltown girl to Playboy model who tragically passed away at the age of 39.

One of the surprising features in the documentary was Kanye West. An infamous moment from Smith’s career involved the rapper and a major American awards show, leading to questions about how the pair met. Let’s take a look at their encounters over the years.

How did Anna Nicole Smith and Kanye West meet?

Anna Nicole Smith and Kanye West had several public encounters in 2004, which appears to be the year they were first acquainted.

Smith, born Vickie Lynn Marshall, featured in the music video for Kanye’s The New Workout Plan. She was one of several celebrities to feature in the rapper’s music video, which was taken from Ye’s debut album, The College Dropout (2004).

In the video, Smith takes on the role of Ella-May as Kanye West portrays a faux 1980s fitness instructor. But instead of teaching the women how to exercise, Ye teaches them how to become housewives. Smith plays a central role but other celeb cameos include The Voice coach John Legend, Tracee Ellis Ross, and GLC.

Ye was around 27 years old when the track was released. Smith was ten years his senior, born in 1967.

Anna Nicole Smith brought scandal to Kanye West’s AMAs set

Not only was 2004 the year that Anna Nicole Smith starred in the Kanye’s music video, but it was the year Smith infamously introduced the rapper at the American Music Awards (AMA). The 32nd AMAs were held on November 14, 2004 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

Introducing Kanye before his performance of The New Workout Plan, Smith mumbles through her words suggesting she was intoxicated to the audience. She then touches her chest before asking the audience “Do you like my body?” Smith is then helped off stage as Ye’s performance begins.

In the new Netflix documentary, they explored how this infamous moment affected the trajectory of the model’s career. Smith’s bodyguard, Big Moe, explains how she wanted to give viewers a moment they would never forget. “I’m going to do something everyone will always remember,” Smith thought before going on stage, Big Moe explains to the camera.

Infamous Anna Nicole quote used by Nicki Minaj

This moment in Anna Nicole Smith’s career has been solidified in pop culture history. Nicki Minaj even referenced Smith’s quote from the American Music Awards in her verse on Bottoms Up by Trey Songz.

“Yellin’ all around the world, ‘Do you hear me?’ Do you like my body? Anna Nicki,” Nicki raps on the track. A fellow Sagittarian, Nicki Minaj combines herself with Smith to create a new persona.

