Kanye West allegedly revealed he has autism following a car accident. Ye text X owner Elon Musk in a series of leaked messages. After Kanye talks about a car crash, he calls out his ex, Kim Kardashian.

Fans are confused by the random texts that Kanye West has reportedly sent to the Tesla owner, Elon Musk. Ye allegedly tells the billionaire that he “is not bipolar” after reassuring Elon that he owes the rapper nothing. We looked inside the leaked text messages, as well as the car accident Kanye West is seemingly referring to.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Messages claim Kanye West has autism

Kanye West allegedly said he has signs of autism in texts attributed to him and sent to Elon Musk. The leaked messages see someone ask Elon, “When are we going to speak?”

He continues in the text, sent at 11.17 am: “You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak, the nature of the relationship has to change. I’m not bipolar.”

After calling out his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kanye allegedly added: “And not say anything publicly and then call yourself my friend so I can bring myself to your struggling platform.”

Ye’s car accident allegedly led to ‘signs of autism’

The messages allegedly refer to a car crash that happened in 2002 when it is claimed he said he “has signs of autism from my car accident.” The accident left him with a wired jaw, which involved the other driver breaking two legs.

The near-fatal car accident occurred while Ye was driving home from a recording studio in October 2002. He famously documented his recovery process on his track Through the Wire.

Ye’s vehicle had crashed into an oncoming car before his jaw was completely shattered. He had emergency surgery, where a metal plate was put in his chin and his mouth wired shut for over a month.

Ye allegedly calls Kim Kardashian out over kids

Kanye’s ‘leaked text’ allegedly saw him call out his ex-wife Kim, who he divorced at the end of 2022. The messages claim she is “keeping his kids from him.” They share four children, North West, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim has spoken of her difficult co-parenting relationship with Kanye, who is married to Bianca Censori. The mom-of-four told Angie Martinez IRL podcast that she wants her four kids to have a “normal” life.

“I definitely protected him, and I still will in the eyes of my kids. For my kids. So, in my home, my kids don’t know anything that goes on (in) the outside world,” Kardashian told Martinez.

