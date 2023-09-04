Kanye West’s recent boat trip in Italy has led to the rapper being banned, along with his wife Bianca. After jaw-dropping photos of the married couple doing the rounds, it looks like the boat company got hold of them. And it didn’t end too well, as Ye and Bianca have since been forbidden from using those boats again – for life.

The rapper was pictured with his buttocks showing while he took a leisurely boat ride in Venice, Italy. Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been the subject of public chaos recently. And the viral boat journey has caused such a stir that the boat company they traveled with has banned them for life.

Kanye and Bianca banned

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been banned by a Venice boat company after the rapper displayed his buttocks in public. After recent behavior on board one of its vessels, they are now forbidden.

Some of the pictures showed the pair in a suspicious position. Kanye was snapped with his trousers down and his bottom exposed after his pants dropped down, while Censori, 28, appeared to be sitting below him.

Following the release of the photos, the boat company issued a statement declaring that the celebrity couple is no longer welcome on future trips. Both have been banned from using the company’s services.

Boat company issues statement

A spokesperson for Venezia Turismo Motoscafi – whose celebrity clientele includes Harry Styles and Ben Affleck – explained the driver had not seen “these obscenities” as they were looking out for traffic.

The statement added that if the driver had witnessed the couple engaging in any lewd behavior, they would have “immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority”.

“In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr and Mrs West, who obstructed the captain’s view to the stern in any case,” the statement read.

Inside the couple’s Italy trip

Since Kanye West’s boat trip in Italy with Bianca Censori, he has been spotted smiling while the pair continue with their vacation. Some were led to think the entire fiasco was a publicity stunt, but the couple hasn’t addressed the situation.

During their trip, they have been pictured sunbathing together, but more recently, Kanye has been spotted at a friend’s performance following the Italy boat situation.

Kanye stepped out in shoes and socks during an outing in Florence. He was later seen jetting off to his friend Steve Lacy’s performance through the Premium Service private terminal at Dublin Airport.