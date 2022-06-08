Inside Kanye West's bid to be best dad with fire trucks and fashion shows













Even though the first season of The Kardashians is filled with drama around Kanye West and Kim K’s divorce, Kanye has proved that he is always there for his children.

From fire trucks to attending fashion shows and basketball games together, the rapper and producer dedicates a lot of his time to be with his family.

Kanye celebrates his 45th birthday today, June 8th. We take a look at how he intends to celebrate the day, as well as inside his relationship with his kids amid his divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Happy birthday to Kanye West

Kanye West turns 45 years old on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022. From hit songs to successful fashion collaborations, Ye is certainly a busy man with a stable foot in the entertainment and fashion industries.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Kim Kardashian will make sure Kanye spends some time with their kids to celebrate his birthday.

Kim K and Kanye welcomed four children together – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Saint West, 3.

“Kim isn’t involving herself in Kanye’s birthday plans this year,” a source told the publication, “but she knows that he will want to spend time with his kids and celebrate with them.”

The couple might be involved in some heavy drama with their ongoing divorce but Kanye can always count on his ex about spending quality time with his family.

Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images

His bid to be best dad with fire trucks and fashion shows

The first episodes of the reality show The Kardashians gave an insight into the relationship between Kanye and Kim K and their blended families.

In an episode that aired on May 17th, the rapper was seen taking his children to school with a giant fire truck.

He appeared dressed in a black outfit and black boots after which a massive red truck parked in front of Kim K’s house which Kanye hired.

Kim K gushed about her ex doing something so special for their family and told the cameras: “Kanye is here to pick up the kids to take them to school. He loves to do that. So, of course, in his very Kanye way, he comes in a full fire truck.”

She added: “No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just to have their mornings with dad and get dropped off at school.”

Kanye West took his kids to school on a fire truck 🚒

Kanye also takes kids to other events

Apart from surprising his kids with a massive fire truck, Kanye has made many public appearances and attended games with his family.

On March 16th this year, Kanye took Saint to watch the game between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in San Francisco.

Kanye and Saint were pictured by photographers while sitting on the front row next to Golden State Warriors co-owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber. Another snap of the father-son duo showed how Saint greets Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown.

Earlier this year, Kanye took North to watch the Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

Back in 2020, North appeared on stage of Kanye’s Yeezy Season 8 presentation during Paris Fashion Week to perform an original song which was another sweet moment of their relationship.

We are wishing Kanye West a happy 45th birthday!

Photo by Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

