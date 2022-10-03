Kanye West dressed up as injured 'dystopian bodyguard' on muddy catwalk











Just months after his ex-wife Kim Kardashian made her modeling debut for the same brand, Kanye West was dressed up as an injured bodyguard to open the runway for Balenciaga’s SS23 show at Paris’ Parc des Expositions.

The show had the likes of former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, Euphoria’s Alexa Demie, and Doja Cat in the crowd. Most notably, Khloé Kardashian, daughter North West and Kylie Jenner sat in the front row.

Before and after the runway, the rapper was spotted with his three other children Psalm, Chicago, and Saint.

As Balenciaga debuted their latest collection, Twitter reacted to the runway stage as models were seen walking through the mud with beaten-up makeup looks.

Rapper and fashion designer Kanye made his runway debut with Balenciaga’s spring/summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week over the weekend.

Kanye, who legally changed his name to Ye, wore an all-black outfit with leather trousers and a baseball hat over a hood. The giant vest had the word “security” imprinted on it.

For the show, the models were made-up to look like they had bruised and beaten-up faces. Other models wore baby carriers strapped to their chests while also carrying Balenciaga dolls.

Fans react to the ‘dystopian security guard’

The show must go on, but Twitter had a lot of different opinions about their latest collection. Many were shocked to see the scenario on the catwalk, as the models wore questionable fits and beaten-up looks.

According to Vogue Magazine, Balenciaga’s creative director Denma Gvasalia said this season’s show was “a metaphor for digging for the truth and being down to Earth”.

However, fans were not “feeling it”.

Ye’s SZN9 Yeezy mood board

It comes as Kanye’s Yeezy Season 9 will de debuting in the French capital on October 3. The previous eight season also featured in Paris, and North herself performed a song which left her mother teary-eyed.

A day before the show, the rapper took to Instagram to upload a mood board of his most inspiring faces. The pictures were snapshots of famous celebs, but as their younger selves.

The list included Candice King, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Angelina Jolie, Emily Ratajkowski, and his ex-wife Kim.

According to Hype Beast, a total of 50 attendees will be invited to the exclusive show, which was made and organized by the likes of Shayne Oliver of Hood by Air fame.

