Just months after Kim Kardashian took her kids on a Tokyo getaway, Kanye has headed off to Japan himself with his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori, and North West.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, recently celebrated his 46th birthday, although he was ‘slammed’ by some for allowing his daughter North West to attend.

We take a look inside Kanye West‘s Japan trip, and North’s ‘sassy’ warning to cameras filming.

Kanye West and ‘wife’ Bianca spotted in Japan with North

Weeks after Kanye’s controversial birthday bash, he was seen alongside his ‘wife’ Bianca, and his eldest North, who stunned in all pink, enjoying the sights of Tokyo.

In a video filmed by a fan, North can be seen holding her hand up to the camera filming her, as she pulls down her pink sunglasses.

Although the couple has kept the trip low-key, a fan posted ‘photoshoot’ style pictures with Kanye, where the rapper appeared to be in good spirits, indulging in a number of ‘jokey poses.’

Bianca can be seen waiting in the SUV in the background, accompanied by North West.

Censori’s sister, Angela also appears to be in Japan, as she posted pictures in a Japanese supermarket over on her Instagram stories.

Kim Kardashian and her kids headed to Japan in April

In April, Kim Kardashian headed to Tokyo, Japan alongside her children and niece Penelope Disick.

The gang got up to a range of fun activities, including visiting a hedgehog cafe, as she posted herself and her daughters holding the cute creatures.

Upon return, the SKIMs mogul later went on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, where she revealed Japan is the one place she can go where she’s ‘not recognized.’

“Everyone is really respectful, and even if they might recognize you, they don’t ask for photos,” Kim explained.

Inside Kanye’s 46th birthday party

On June 8, Ye turned 46 years old, and he celebrated the occasion on June 10, with a star-studded party in Los Angeles.

The main aspect of the bash that caught fans’ attention, was the sushi serving. Of course, this is Ye, it wasn’t going to be any regular sushi serving.

Instead, he included the Japanese practice of Nyotaimori, which involves the eating of sushi or sashimi off of a nude woman’s body.