Ye’s relationship with Donald Trump has been well-documented in the media, but back in November 2022, the rapper hit out at the former President for his comments about his ex-wife. So, what did Donald Trump say about Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West, or Ye as he’s now known, met with Trump at the end of last year and shared a video on Twitter afterward alleging that Trump had brought up Kim.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian co-parent their children together. They share North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm and Kim filed for divorce in January 2021, and their divorce was finalized in March this year.

What did Donald Trump say about Kim Kardashian, according to Kanye?

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In a video shared on social media in November 2022 by Ye, the rapper claimed that during a meeting in Mar-a-Lago Donald Trump started talking about Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Ye and Trump met in Mar-a-Lago, where Ye told the former President that he would be running for President in 2024. According to Ye, he told Trump that he should be his running mate.

Trump was angry at this suggestion, Ye claimed.

Ye said: “He goes into the story about all that he went through to get Alex Johnson out of jail but he didn’t do it for Kim but he did it for me.”

“But then he goes on to say that Kim is a [expletive] and you can tell her I said that,” Ye alleged. “And I was thinking like that’s the mother of my children.”

Alice Johnson is a woman who was granted clemency by Trump in 2018 after Kim visited the White House to discuss prison reform. Johnson is a great-grandmother and had been serving a life sentence.

What else did Kanye say about his meeting with Trump?

Ye also claimed in his video, titled “Mar-a-Lago Debrief”, that Trump was “screaming” at him telling him he was going to lose should he run for President.

“I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? That I’m going to lose? I was like hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye,” Ye said.

Ye also said that he brought along Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and political commentator, to the meeting with Trump and claimed that the former president is “impressed with Nick Fuentes”.

MORE: Kim Kardashian’s mystery man Fred has fans convinced he’s Drake

Trump responds to Kanye’s claims

Following Ye’s claims, Trump took to Truth Social where he said that Ye was asking him for “advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular having to do with his business”.

He continued: “We discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should definitely not run for President.”

Trump also claimed that he did not know Nick Fuentes.

Trump then wrote that he had helped Ye, who had “always been good” to him and allowed his request for a meeting so he could give him “very much needed ‘advice.’”

“He shows up with [three] people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years. I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!” Trump continued.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have approached Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian’s representatives for comment.