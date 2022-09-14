Kanye West is king of self-promotion as he dedicates entire IG to new out-there shades











Kanye West’s Instagram is probably one of the most entertaining accounts out there as his feed is always changing. Sometimes the rapper and fashion designer uses his platform to out his ex-wife and have confusing rants, however, he has recently cleared his entire feed to make way for his latest collection of Yeezy Gap shades.

In the past few days, Ye has deleted all previous posts and has filled his entire feed with pictures promoting his new alien-like shades. Check it out.

Wanna | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11252 Wanna | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/p7FpJWLaZCY/hqdefault.jpg 1096333 1096333 center 22403

Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Kanye dedicates his entire Instagram to new shades

On Tuesday Kanye shared his new Yeezy shades with his 17.1 million followers on Instagram. In true Yeezy style, the shades are futuristic and extremely alien-like in shape. In keeping with this theme, his IG is now flowing with promotional pictures also.

Two of the images showed a bald-headed woman as she rocked the glasses against a dark and mysterious background. One of the other images depicted an image from space with an astronaut standing against the silhouette of a moon.

The fourth picture was even more unusual as it showed a group of people cocooned in what looked like a giant moon-shaped dome as they all rocked the new sci-fi-like shades.

Kanye clearly wants to make a statement for his new collection and he has done just that through his unusual photos and entirely clear feed filled only with Yeezy shades.

View Instagram Post

Fans have mixed reviews on the shades

It seems this is always the case with any fashion item Ye brings out as there are opposing options on the latest collection with some fans absolutely loving them and others not so much.

Some fans couldn’t believe the shades and thought that Kanye was “trying too hard”, one person commented, “as if anyone will wear these out in public.”

Another person chimed in saying, “You’re just reaching now Kanye. What the actual f are these?” With another saying, “surely this is a joke… ent nobody wearing these Spider-Man looking shades.”

However, it was far from all negative comments as some fans absolutely loved his latest posts. One person said, “I need these!!! Absolutely love.” Another even congratulated Ye on his creativity, saying, “every campaign for your collections are iconic. Absolutely amazing.”

With his controversial style and fashion sense, Kanye must be used to the mixed reviews by now.

CHECK IT OUT: Kanye West’s prank is Heartless as he claims Pete Davidson is dead

Kanye’s bin bag campaign for the “homeless” inspired collection

Shoppers took to social media to complain about Gap’s in-store experience, where the collection was spotted piled high in heavy-duty black bags. “This is how they are selling Yeezy Gap,” a customer wrote alongside a photo of three bags.

“The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find your size too, you just have to dig through everything,” they alleged.

In true Ye fashion, he unapologetically defended his artistic decision in an August 18 interview with Fox & Friends. He explained:

I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologize about my ideas. That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.

“This is not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just some celebrity collaboration,” the Gold Digger rapper continued. “This is my life. I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”