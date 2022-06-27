Kanye West's Kim Kardashian snub as he pays tribute to Diddy at BET Awards













Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards to pay tribute to Diddy – but during his speech made a swipe at ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In the moving tribute to his friend Sean Combsaka, known as Diddy, the rapper spoke of how much the fellow musician meant to him as he was handed a Lifetime Achievement award. While paying tribute to the singer, he threw some unintentional but intentional shade at his failed marriage with Kim Kardashian.

On Sunday night, rapper Kanye surprised all attendees by attending the event and sharing some words honouring his friend.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Ye), broke off their marriage in February 2021. The couple officially divorced a year later.

Ever since, the rapper has not forgotten to mention his ex-wife a couple of times, despite Kim trying to move on with new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye says Diddy inspired his ‘wife choices’

Wearing a massive zipped-up silver coat with the hood up while covering his face with a black mask and sunglasses, Kanye took to the stage.

Throughout the speech, he praised Diddy for being responsible for many of his choices. The audience did not expect him to mention the 41-year-old reality TV star at the end, though.

“I go to Diddy for advice to this day. He inspires so many of my choices. So many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are — thanks for that, Puff,” Kanye said.

Naturally, the audience reacted shockingly but laughed at Kanye’s reference to Kim Kardashian as he said “wife choices.”

The rapper said he longed to “declare himself legally dead for a year”, after he avoided the spotlight for several months. But he made the exception to come back from his hiatus for his fellow rapper Diddy.

Ye ended his speech with a few heartfelt words as he referred to Diddy as his “brother”. He said: “This man has been through [and] survived a lot of stuff and broke down a lot of doors so we can be standing… he broke down so many doors of classism, taste, swag.”

Fans react to Kanye West’s unexpected BET Awards speech

Despite Kanye’s touching words to his friend Diddy, fans couldn’t resist commenting on the Kim Kardashian reference that came out of the blue. That being said, Ye’s got some comedic character on him.

Twitter was flooded with fans sharing their reactions to the subtle shade. Some fans even compared it to the time when Kanye interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs Awards in 2009.

Kanye West saying Diddy inspired so many of his choices and even WIFE choices 😂#BETAwards pic.twitter.com/X6OwNCn7By — Siobhain (@summer0001) June 27, 2022

Kanye West lost his wife Kim Kardashian to a comedian and he became one. #BETAwards #MusicWithDME pic.twitter.com/QCNMQ6jqII — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) June 27, 2022

Kanye and Kim’s relationship post-divorce

Photo by Rich Fury/VF20/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

In February 2021, the beauty mogul announced that she would be filing for divorce from Kanye after nearly seven years together. As she declared herself as “legally single”, both celebrities were still married until March 2022, when they were officially divorced.

Kim and Kanye have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Both are co-parenting amicably despite the few shades thrown at each other – mainly from Kanye at Pete Davidson – on social media.

The reality star is happily dating the American comedian, which she has made Instagram official. On the other hand, Ye recently broke up with Chaney Jones after five months of dating.

