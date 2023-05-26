Kanye West’s shoulder pads paired with blue socks have fans comparing him to a Sims character. He headed out with his spouse, Bianca Censori, having married again in January 2023 after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Just a few days ago, fans compared Kanye West‘s new wife to his ex Kim and even compared him to Darth Vader in a recent outing with Bianca, who is 18 years younger than him and works at Yeezy.

Now, the newly married couple has stepped out hand-in-hand again, shocking fans with their outfit choices. Kanye’s shoulder pads have certainly stolen the attention away from Bianca this time.

Kanye West’s shoulder pads

Kanye’s shoulder attire has fans going wild, which he paired with flared capris and soleless shoes during an ice cream date with his former employee-turned-wife Bianca. His t-shirt read “Politzi” which is German for police.

Bianca, on the other hand, wore a scarf around her face and head, with grey leggings, heeled boots, and a white top. Fans are now discussing how Kanye doesn’t even look like the same person since coming back into the limelight.

Many are convinced he’s wearing blue socks, but they are actually shoes that appear to look like socks. He tucked the massive shoulder pads under his T-shirt, which he was spotted in on the day of The Kardashians season 3 premiere.

His spouse also compared to Sims

This isn’t the first time that the couple has been compared to Sims characters. When Bianca modeled the new Yeezy fashion line, wearing trousers that look like very long socks and a chest cover, Sims came to everyone’s mind.

One fan said on Twitter: “I’m sure she is a real and complex person but she also absolutely looks like the girlfriend Kanye would create in the Sims.”

Another wrote: “Is that real?! It looks like a Sims character.”

“I thought it was a Sims character and a joke omg, I’m not alone,” penned a fellow Twitter user.

Ye married again in January 2023

Kanye has stayed out of the limelight over the last few months. He married Bianca, a designer from Los Angeles, in a private ceremony earlier this year, just two months after his divorce from Kim was finalized.

She has worked for Ye’s company, Yeezy, since November 2020. The two have kept private until very recently, when they went for dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Cecconi’s on May 13.

Bianca was still a student when she took on the job at Yeezy. One friend named Kate told Nova FM’s Ben, Liam, and Belle: “Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, “Come and work for me,” and she dropped out.”

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images