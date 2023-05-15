Bianca Censori’s age makes her 18 years younger than Kanye West, who has been compared to Darth Vader on their rare, public outing together. They enjoyed a romantic dinner out and held hands – but not without fan reaction.

Kanye West and Bianca have stayed away from the limelight since they got married in a private ceremony. She is the first woman after Julia Fox to come into Ye’s life, while his ex-wife Kim Kardashian split from Pete Davidson in 2022.

Fans are asking what Bianca’s age is compared to Ye, and are reacting to both of their appearances in the latest paparazzi snapshot of them together. From “Roblox character” to “Darth Vader,” Kanye has sent fans wild.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Bianca Censori age

The Australian head of architecture at Yeezy, Bianca is currently 27 years old in age, while Kanye is 45. This makes him 18 years her senior. The two got married in a private ceremony but aren’t often seen in public.

A designer from Los Angeles, California, Bianca keeps her Instagram page private but does have a public LinkedIn page. She has worked for Ye’s company, Yeezy, since November 2020.

Previously, Bianca worked as a student architect at DP Toscano Architects for three years. Before that, Ye’s wife was a design consultant after she ran her own jewelry firm for four years, Nylons Jewellery, in Melbourne, Australia.

Ye and Bianca’s latest outing

Kanye and Bianca went for dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Cecconi’s on May 13. Bianca wore grey spandex and a white sports bra while Ye had on a pair of leggings and a leather top for their rare display of affection.

She was still a student when she took on the job at Yeezy. One friend named Kate told Nova FM’s Ben, Liam, and Belle: “Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, “Come and work for me,” and she dropped out.”

Now, the pair are flaunting their marriage in rare snaps. Before this, there have been a few occasions they have stepped out in public such as when they took Ye’s daughter North West, nine, to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Fans compared Ye to Darth Vader

When photos of Kanye wearing a leather black top with leggings came out, fans immediately began to comment on his outfit. Some said he looked like a Roblox character but the majority thought he reminded them of Darth Vader.

One fan wrote: “Kanye looks like he’s about to go fight Darth Vader.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Kanye dressed like Darth Vader without his bracelet.”

And it wasn’t just his leather top that caught his attention, but his unusual choice of footwear. This is despite Ye growing a longer beard than usual which fans didn’t seem to notice.

“Floppity flops with some mudguards it seems,” reacted a fan to his shoes. However, it turns out Ye was actually wearing shin guards used for sparring, which confused everyone.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images