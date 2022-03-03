











Justin Bieber was surprised by a birthday call from rapper Kanye West on March 2nd. He proudly shared a screenshot of their Facetime onto his Instagram story, which had fans curious about their friendship.

Biebs received a flurry of celebrity messages on his 24th birthday, but Ye got in there first alongside wife Hailey Bieber. It comes just months after both Justin and Marilyn Manson joined the rapper at his Sunday church service.

If you were wondering just how friendly Biebs and Ye are, we explored their collaborations together, as well as any evidence of the two musicians hanging out. Our question is, did he get a present from the jeen-yuhs star?

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Kanye West’s bday call to Biebs

Kanye West didn’t just post an Instagram picture wishing Justin Bieber a happy birthday, but took the effort to actually give him a ring (while Biebs laid among a load of balls for fun, with shades and a hat on).

The rapper was travelling at the time. Several fans have reacted to the unexpected friendship, with one writing on Twitter: “Oh, Justin Bieber really is the only one Kanye trusts, period.”

Another snap of their call showed Kanye smiling at the camera. Justin was so happy his friend Ye had given him a ring that he screenshotted their Facetime and posted it to his IG story.

While most of Biebs’ celebrity friends tagged him in a story on social media, Kanye went that extra mile!

Picture: Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) Instagram

Their music collaborations

Justin Bieber actually goes way back with Kanye West, who he collaborated with on his 2012 album Believe. Drake also featured on the album, and it looks like the trio have continued their friendship into the current day.

Runaway Love (Remix) is a song by Justin Bieber featuring Kanye West and Raekwon from Never Say Never: The Remixes, while Ye and Biebs both feature on Post Malone’s song No Reason.

There were rumors that Justin would feature on his 2021 album Donda, which has since been followed by the release of Donda 2. However, his voice hasn’t been heard on any of the tracks, despite speculation they were collaborating.

A jeen-yuhs viewer wrote on Twitter: “Somewhere out there exists a Kanye x Justin Bieber track.”

video of Justin Bieber’s appearance in Kanye West’s Netflix documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ third act pic.twitter.com/OJIJSjoHsv — Justin Bieber News (@jbtrackermedia) March 2, 2022

Ye and Bieber’s friendship

Kanye and Bieber are actually fairly close, and regularly hang out to make music. Justin even featured on Kanye’s Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs, when Ye was seen giving the musician some advice. He said:

This might happen to you, where I tell the team what I want, and it just kind of crushes my soul and my dignity.

Justin has also performed at Kanye’s Sunday service. Kanye’s estrange wife Kim Kardashian shared several videos on her Instagram Story of Bieber giving an intimate performance of Marvin Sapp’s song Never Would Have Made It.

Marilyn Manson prayed with Biebs and Ye at the service in November 2021, which also had rapper Roddy Ricch among its guests. The pair both share the faith they have in God, often making references to Christianity in their songs.

