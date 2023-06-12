Kanye West knows how to throw a birthday bash but could the latest party for the rapper’s 46th be his wildest yet?

On June 8, Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, celebrated his 46th birthday. But the main event wouldn’t arrive until a few days later, when the rapper and his family, as well as a number of Hollywood stars, joined forces to party the night away. Ye threw his most recent birthday bash on Saturday, June 10 at a venue in Los Angeles.

Let’s take a look at some of the wildest moments from Saturday night’s party as pictures let fans in on the fun.

Photo by Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Kanye West serves up sushi at 46th birthday party

One of the more controversial aspects of Kanye’s latest birthday celebration was the decision to serve sushi. You might be wondering how the Japanese food staple could stir controversy, but Ye decided that he couldn’t just have a regular platter for his party.

Instead, the rapper included the Japanese practice Nyotaimori, which involves the eating of sushi or sashimi off of a nude woman’s body. For any Sex And The City fans out there, you might remember Samantha (Kim Cattrall) decided to do such a ‘food presentation’ on Valentine’s Day in the 2008 flick. Let’s just hope, for Samantha’s sake, that we won’t see a repeat after it was announced Kim Cattrall makes a cameo in And Just Like That.

Ye dubbed the ‘GOAT of bad parenting’ by party critics

The inclusion of nudity at a party where Ye’s eldest daughter was in attendance inevitably drew criticism from some netizens.

“Right in front of North West!” one Twitter user proclaimed, after seeing clips of the Nyotaimori presentation. “The GOAT of bad parenting,” they added. Other critics

North West, 9, was pictured outside of the event and was not spotted close to any of the nude models.

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have contacted Kanye West’s representative for comment on these criticisms but did not receive an immediate response.

Kanye West uses birthday party to shoot ‘Off The Grid’ video

The sushi scenes from Kanye’s party are getting all the attention, but there were some other moments from Saturday night that have fans excited; especially the suggestion Ye used the party to film a music video for Off The Grid.

In one clip, Ye can be seen rapping along to his latest hit while being filmed. North West was also on hand to help out, filming her dad rapping the song with a professional studio camera. Could North be adding ‘director’ to her ever-expanding list of talents?

Check out the clip of an animated Ye from Saturday night below.