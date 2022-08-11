











Gemini things. Kanye West’s (Ye) and his new tattoo has suggested he’ll be here ‘forever’, according to new photos of the ink.

Nothing marks a forever friendship than getting matching tattoos. Ending the night with a bang, Kanye got matching inks with his friends Steve Lacy and Lil Uzi Vert because the three are “here forever, technically”.

As the trio has been very supportive of each other’s careers, a tattoo was the perfect way to commemorate their friendship – I guess that sporting Yeezy outfits wasn’t enough. Could it be a hint for a new song?

Kanye West shows off new tattoo

On August 10, tattoo artist Meza Afram posted a mirror selfie featuring Steve, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kanye. As the three stretched their arms to show off their newest ink, which reads, “We here forever technically” in two different fonts.

When you know, you know, and you just do it. Lil Uzi Vert and Ye’s friendship goes back since the duo collaborated with Travis Scott for the track ‘Watch’ in 2018 – now, they’re bonded for life.

Though Steve and Ye’s close friendship started just recently, the two artists have been very supportive of each other. Last month, the rapper took to Twitter to praise Steve for being “one of the most beautiful inspiring people on the planet”.

As his newest ink addition, the Donda rapper sports several tattoos on his body, including titles of his songs, a dragon, a portrait of a woman holding a child, and the 13th-century symbol for the Virgin Mary.

Fans “imagine getting matching tattoos with Kanye West”

Surprisingly, fans didn’t hate the idea of the three getting tattoos, they loved it. As many gushed about their friendship, others wished on getting matching inks with the famous rapper.

One Twitter user wrote: “Imagine being able to say you got matching tattoos with Kanye West…”

A second one penned: “Kinda creepy, but also, to be able to say that you have a matching tattoo with the Kanye West is top tier. I can’t hate.”

Another one added: “Kanye West, Lil Uzi, and Steve Lacy getting matching tattoos is so random lmao.”

A fourth one commented: “Love to see it, so much greatness in one space.”

Kanye didn’t get inked for Kim, but Pete did

The Grammy winner’s newest ink comes a few days after his ex-wife and mother of his children, Kim Kardashian, and his former beau, American comedian Pete Davidson split after less than a year of dating.

The 45-year-old didn’t hesitate to comment on their breakup by posting a mock-up of a fake New York Times newspaper announcing, “Skete Davidson dead at age 28”. This saw a backlash from fans who accused the musician of being ‘insensitive’.

Compared to the rapper, Pete has been tattooed not once but several times to commemorate his ex-partner. He wasn’t shy to show his love for the reality star.

Pete’s tributes to the SKIMS founder include the phrase, “My Girl Is A Lawyer”, and the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” about their SNL sketch together where the two had their first kiss.

The 28-year-old comedian also has inked the letters “KNSCP” on his neck, which fans speculate for those being the initials of Kim and her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom she shares with Kanye.

To top it all off, Pete also has Kim’s name on his chest as it was a memory of “what’s going on in their lives”.

