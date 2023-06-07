Kim Kardashian’s stylist, Danielle Levi, was actually the woman who styled Kanye West before she won over his now ex-wife. However, it was history from the moment the stylist started working closely with Kim K.

During The Kardashians season 3, Kim Kardashian brings her go-to fashionista, Danielle, to her meeting with Dolce and Gabbana. However, the stylist forgets her passport when they set off for Paris, leaving Kim in the dark.

So, who is Kim K’s stylist, Danielle Levi? She’s been dressing celebrity clients for years, but Kim is her most regular star. She’s done everything from sifting through Demna’s archives to designing custom pieces with fashion’s top creatives…

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Meet Kim Kardashian’s stylist

Kim’s stylist is Danielle Levi. She has also styled other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family and is featured alongside Kim on The Kardashians, such as when she suggests a small silver bag during the D&G meeting.

Danielle, who is referred to as Dani, is Jewish and was born in Jerusalem, Israel. She moved to the USA as a teenager and went on to study design at Accademia Italia in Italy, having discovered her passion for fashion.

She then worked as a stylist intern, where she assisted stylists for various celebrities. She ended up connecting with Mel Ottenberg, who worked with Rihanna. Dani worked as Mel’s assistant for two years.

Kanye West was Danielle’s client first

Danielle styled Kanye West before she moved on to Kim. She connected with Kanye’s team through Mel and worked as a stylist assistant before being promoted to stylist. While working under him, she pursued her design passions.

“When I was working with Ye, he had a Yeezy atelier available and we were never limited to what exists,” she told CR Fashion Book. “We were always creating, so I’ve always been designing because he wants to be ahead.”

Danielle has been styling Kim for years, often popping up in various pictures, and teamed up with her to help the reality star curate a collection with Dolce & Gabbana in 2022.

Get to know Danielle Levi

Danielle has been linked to Israeli singer Ben El Tavori since 2022. Fans first noticed Danielle pop up in a photo on Ben’s Instagram Story. At the beginning of 2023, Ben appeared to take Danielle home to Israel to meet his family.

The stylist appeared in a photo with his mother, Aviva, on her Instagram Story at the time. Danielle’s Instagram is filled with photos of Kim’s looks, with the occasional selfie of herself from time to time.

Khloe Kardashian, follows the stylist on Instagram, as Dani has styled the star before. She has even styled Kim’s daughter, North West, in the past, as well as Kris Jenner for the family’s 2022 Variety interview.

Photo by Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

