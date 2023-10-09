When Kanye West reportedly remarried following his split from Kim Kardashian, some of his fans and followers may have known Bianca Censori as Head Architect at Yeezy. But, beyond that, little has been known about Ye’s new wife. Now, reported details about Bianca’s family history, including an uncle nicknamed the ‘Al Capone of Melbourne’, have come to light.

As dating rumors continue to swirl around Ye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, the rapper appears to be a one-woman man. Kim and Ye share four children together, Saint, Chicago, Psalm and North West. He and Bianca Censori are said to have tied the knot in January 2023. They have both been at the center of many headlines due to their striking fashion choices.

Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage

Bianca Censori’s uncle

Although Ye rose to fame for his lyrics, he also featured on his ex-wife’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. After nine years together, the pair split, with Kim filing for divorce in February 2021. Kim moved on with SNL star Pete Davidson, whereas Ye kept a low profile. This was before he met Bianca, and hit it off. Little may be known about Bianca Censori but a report from The Daily Mail suggests her family is linked to crime.

Her father, Elia ‘Leo’ Censori, is said to have spent time in prison for “possessing a prohibited heroin import and a loaded pistol.”

Bianca’s father was also “reportedly marked for assassination in the 1990s.”

Her uncle, Eris Censori, according to reports, was “a notorious gangland murderer.”

The report claims that another of Bianca Censori’s uncles, Edmondo, was known as ‘Eddie Capone’.

The 28-year-old’s family member has convictions against his name “including assaulting police, theft, and making threats,” it says.

Bianca hasn’t spoken publicly about her family life. Reality Titbit and GRV Media reached out for comment.

Where is Ye’s wife from?

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Although Bianca was born and raised in Australia, she has roots in Italy.

She’s specifically from the Abruzzo region of central Italy, it’s believed.

The report continues Bianca’s uncles and father, “Edmondo, Leo, and Eris arrived in Australia with their parents Filippo and Grazia in the 1960s along with three other siblings when they were child immigrants.”

Kanye West and Bianca have been under the spotlight for their fashion choices. There was also that scandalous NSFW moment on a Venice boat which was unfortunately caught on camera.

The two appear to be enjoying their time abroad over the summer. They were also spotted traveling to the UK for Fashion Week in September.

Ex wife speaks out

As well as detailing the alleged crimes of Bianca’s father and uncles, the report also features an unearthed 1991 interview with Leo’s ex wife.

In the interview, Faye Glascott said that Leo was “involved in a cartel that controlled a large portion of the underworld gambling industry in the 1980s.”

The report adds that Bianca’s father and his first wife divorced in 1989. Leo went on to spend time behind bars serving two years of his five-year sentence after heroin was found in his kitchen during a police raid.