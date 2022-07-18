











Ticketholders who purchased entry to Miami’s Rolling Loud festival have been left majorly gutted after the rapper went from ‘Ye’ to no just five days before the event takes place. In his place, Kid Cudi has been announced.

Kanye and Kid Cudi have collaborated in the past, but this time, he’s taking over as Ye’s replacement for the 2022 music festival. For the first time a headliner has ever pulled out of a show, he’s certainly made history.

After months of working with Kanye ahead of the big weekend, festival co-founders Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingle have wished the rapper the best but added that they “don’t take it lightly” when it comes to his decision to back out.

The organizers aren’t the only ones disappointed, as fans who purchased tickets with the main goal to see Kanye have been left with a different festival to what they expected. So what exactly are ticket-holders saying?

Kanye quits Rolling Loud as headliner

Kanye has officially quit headlining for 2022’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami. The disappointing news for many was announced by the organizers on Sunday, just five days before the event is set to take place.

Rolling Loud founder Cherif said in the comments of the fest’s announcement, “Tried to convince Ye to stay on the line-up but he wasn’t having it.” He added that the festival wouldn’t allow Travis Scott, who Ye reportedly wanted to come.

In April, 11 days before the first Coachella weekend, that festival announced that West would no longer be performing. This makes the Rolling Loud cancellation the second that he has canceled within days of the event happening.

The cancellation comes as TMZ reports that Ye’s $57 million Malibu mansion renovation is far from being completed. Just half an hour away from ex Kim’s home, the beachfront home reno involves famous architect Tadao Ando.

Ticket holders: ‘Heartbreaking’

Several ticket holders who bought access to Rolling Loud are seriously disheartened, with many sharing anger about Kanye dropping out. Some were on Ye’s side, while others felt upset about him pulling out.

One fan wrote: “I’m glad Kanye is taking time out to just live his life.”

Another reacted: “Honestly didn’t expect him to perform there, I’m surprised so many people expected him to perform given everything going on in his life right now.”

“Bro I’ve already invested over $2000 into my trip, I worked my ass off as an 18-year-old just to see my favorite artist of all time just for him to dropout days before,” wrote a disappointed ticket-holder.

They added: “I can’t describe how I’m feeling right now, all my merch says Kanye on it too.”

I’m sorry to everyone who got tickets specifically for Kanye. I’m certain it will still be an awesome time at Rolling Loud but it’s heartbreaking to not get to see Ye — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) July 17, 2022

Kid Cudi replaces Kanye as headliner

The festival’s Friday night headline slot is now being filled by Kid Cudi, who has collaborated with Ye in the past. It comes despite drama between the former friends, with fans noticing Ye had unfollowed the musician in June.

Their argument started as a result of Kid Cudi being friends with Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson. Kanye said that Kid Cudi wouldn’t be reprising his role on album Donda 2, which led to a response from the musician:

Too bad I don’t wanna be on your album u f***in dinosaur hahaha. Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing on your albums since I met you. Ima pray for your brother.

As reported by Hip Hop DX, Kid Cudi later wrote on Twitter: “We talked weeks ago about this. You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.“

Kanye later told Cudi that he “loves him” publicly but his olive branch went unanswered.

