Kanye West fallout: Every brand that cut ties with the rapper after antisemitic remarks











Off the back of Kanye West’s recent antisemitic remarks, Ye has been increasingly isolated as several brands have distanced themselves from him.

Political leaders, businesses, banks, and social media platforms have also joined the chorus of people condemning Ye’s behavior.

Let’s take a look at the fallout of Kanye West’s recent actions…

Photo credit should read PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP via Getty Images

All the fallout of Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks

Vogue and Anna Wintour

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CFDA/Vogue

Vogue and Anna Wintour made it clear they disapproved of Kanye’s White Lives Matter t-shirts, and his antisemitic rant. The fashion powerhouse said it has no plans to work with him in the future, as per Metro.

They also disapproved of the rapper’s actions earlier this month when he came for Vogue’s Global Contributing Fashion Editor-at-Large, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. The journalist called out his White Lives Matter t-shirt that he wore during his Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye then hit back at Gabriella in a series of Instagram posts. Vogue later issued a statement in support of Gabriella: “Vogue stands with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, our global fashion editor at large and longtime contributor. She was personally targeted and bullied. It is unacceptable,” Vogue wrote in an Instagram post.

Adidas

Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS

Adidas cut ties with the rapper saying it “does not tolerate antisemitism” after the rapper was suspended from Instagram and Twitter over offensive posts.

Adidas’ Yeezy brand collaboration with West was put under review, following a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt design that was shown at Paris Fashion Week.

West responded to the company’s decision in a since-deleted Instagram post writing, “F*** ADIDAS I AM ADIDAS ADIDAS RAPED AND STOLE MY DESIGNS.”

Balenciaga

The Balenciaga fashion house has cut ties with Ye, even after recently collaborating with him on his Yeezy Gap line.

A statement from the brand’s parent company Kering to Women’s Wear Daily, reads: “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.

Gap

Gap and Kanye West both ended their partnership before the ordeal took place, nonetheless, it is another partnership West has lost in recent months.

The two-year partnership was initially set to last for ten years, but was terminated due to “substantial noncompliance.”

However, they have emphasized how recent events reinforce their decision. In a statement, Gap said that its “former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why it ended the Yeezy Gap partnership”.

“Anti-semitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values. On behalf of our customers, employees and shareholders, we are partnering with organisations that combat hate and discrimination,” Gap’s statement reads.

CAA

The entertainment, sports, and media agency confirmed that they are no longer representing Ye as per Los Angeles Times.

Kanye’s divorce lawyers

Kanye has now been dropped by New York divorce attorneys Bernard Clair and Bob Cohen from Cohen Clair Lans Griefer Thorpe and Rottenstreich LLP, as per Page Six.

High-profile attorney Camille Vasquez, who is a partner for Brown Rudnick has also dropped Kanye West as a client, according to Daily Mail. Vaquez is widely known as the lawyer who represented Johnny Depp during his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

JP Morgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase cut ties with Ye and his Yeezy brand, the decision was already planned weeks before Kanye made the offensive comments. Kanye had previously criticized JP Morgan in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts.

According to The New York Times, the bank is ending its relationship with Yeezy LLC but will maintain the accounts until November 21st to give time to transfer the account.

MRC Entertainment

Production company MRC has announced that they will not be releasing an already completed documentary about West.

MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu, and Scott Tenley announced on Monday, October 24: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

Instagram and Twitter

The two social media companies have suspended Kanye following his antisemitic statements.

A spokesperson for Instagram’s parent company Meta confirmed that the platform had restricted his account and removed content from West’s page for violating its policies. A rep for Twitter also confirmed that his account has been suspended for breaking its rules.

Def Jam

It has previously been reported that West was no longer with his record label Def Jam. His own label, G.O.O.D. Music is not associated with Def Jam anymore either, according to the New York Times.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker will no longer be stocking Yeezy products as announced Tuesday, October 25, in light of the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments.

“We will not be supporting any future Yeezy product drops, and we have instructed our retail operators to pull any existing product from our shelves and digital sites,” said Foot Locker’s spokesperson who noted that the company would remain “a partner with Adidas and carry a wide assortment of their collections.” as per Billboard

Jaylen Brown and Aaron Donald leaving Donda Sports

Jaylen Brown who plays Boston Celtics and Aaron Donald who is a defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams. Have both announced their exits from Kanye West’s athletic agency, Donda Sports, following the rapper’s recent statements.

Whilst Brown has always stood against West’s opinions, he initially wanted to remain signed to Donda Sports, but after reflecting on this decision he decided to step away. Donald also announced on Twitter that he would step back from Donda Sports, within the same hour.

Peloton

Peloton has “indefinitely paused” playing Kanye West’s music from its workout classes, as per CNN.

T.J. Maxx

The retailer said in a statement about Kanye’s products: “At TJX we do not tolerate discrimination, harassment, or hate of any kind. We have instructed our buying teams not to purchase this merchandise for sale in any of our stores globally,”

Madame Tussauds

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The iconic wax museum Madame Tussauds London is archiving a wax figure of Kanye in the wake of the rapper’s anti-Semitic remarks.

The museum announced that they will be taking the figure away from the museum floor, after listening to the public about “what they expect to see,” according to the BBC.

Donda Academy

Kanye West’s Donda Academy has reportedly closed with immediate effect following the rapper’s recent antisemitic comments. West opened the Californian Christian preparatory private school, named after his late mother, in September.

Rolling Stone reports that in August, the school opened its doors to around 100 students, who will all now need to enroll at a new school.

According to an email received by parents viewed by The Times, the principal of Donda Academy, Jason Angell, wrote that “at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately”.

“THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW,” the email continues, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community.”

The closure isn’t permanent, as the email states that they have “intent to begin afresh in September of 2023”.

Kanye escorted out of Skechers office

Ye showed up unannounced at the Skechers corporate offices in Los Angeles and executives had to escort Kanye out after the rapper and fashion designer showed up “unannounced and without invitation” on Wednesday, October 26.

In a statement released after the ordeal, the footwear brand said it “has no intention of working with West” and that Ye, was taking part in “unauthorized filming”. Therefore, “He and his party” were removed from the offices after a “brief conversation”, the statement reads.

The footwear company also hit out at Ye’s recent comments: “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” Skechers said.

Kanye West claims he lost $2 billion in one day

Kanye West returned to Instagram today, October 27, almost three weeks after he was locked out of his account, claiming he lost $2 billion in one day.

In the second post that Ye shared upon returning to his social media, he wrote a message addressed to Ari Emanuel, the CEO of talent agency Endeavor.

Emanuel has been calling on businesses to stop dealing with him as they “are giving his misguided hate an audience.” Ari wrote in a piece for Financial Times that “There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism,” he added, “Silence and inaction are not an option.”

In a post captioned “LOVE SPEECH,” Ye responded to Emanuel’s comments writing: “I lost 2 billion dollars in one day and I’m still alive. This is love speech. I still love you. God still loves you. The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

