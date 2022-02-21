Kanye West’s beef with Peppa Pig was cooked up by Pitchfork











Kanye West always seems to have beef with someone or other and lately, that list seems to be growing – when we say list we literally mean a list. The rapper recently posted a picture to his Instagram of his lengthy list of feuds he had going on with other celebrities.

Some of the names on the list were understandable, like Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kid Cudi, but others had fans thinking, wtf?

One of the names we clocked onto on the list was our beloved Peppa Pig and we are here to tell you why. – Trust Kanye to have beef with a cartoon pig.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy | Act 2 Teaser | Netflix BridTV 8578 jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy | Act 2 Teaser | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/7dHkNc0tE4U/hqdefault.jpg 959544 959544 center 22403

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Kanye and Peppa’s beef

On Kanye’s lengthy list of feuds lies the anamorphic, made-up, female piglet who we all know as Peppa.

The beef with Peppa started back when Kanye released his latest album, Donda. At the same time as Donda’s release, Peppa Pig released her own album.

Kanye’s album received mixed reviews from fans and critics with a lot of the complaints being about its cohesiveness and length. Critics at Pitchfork gave the album a 6 out of 10, whilst Peppa’s Adventures: The Album received slightly higher with 6.5 out of 10.

Peppa then tweeted about this and pointed out how her album was ahead of Donda despite holding any listening events ahead of the album’s release.

Kanye wasn’t happy with this and this is why Peppa has made it to his ever-growing list of feuds.

I found out later that Kanye West gave a list of people he had beef with on Instagram and the list included Peppa Pigg so that's why it was trending😅 — CinderellaNaegaByeonhae⁷ (@Ot_everyone) February 21, 2022

Who else is on Kanye’s “list”?

There were a lot of celebrities on the list and we can’t understand how Kanye has the time to beef with all these people?!

Aside from the obvious ones like Taylor Swift – we won’t go back there – there were a lot of names that we weren’t expecting to see.

Billie Eilish has been recently added after Kanye demanded an apology from her after he believed she was throwing indirect digs at Travis and Drake after the Astroworld tragedy.

However, fans were surprised when they saw both Drake and Travis Scott on Kanye’s list. Fans thought the three were all good after they were spotted in pictures together recently that was hinting at a potential collab on his Donda part 2 album.

Other stars on the list were Bruno Mars, Ray J, J Cole, Amber Rose, Justin Timberlake and 50 Cent. Fans were even more surprised to see the list didn’t just contain other celebs he had beef with, but companies too.

Apple, Spotify, Saturday Night Live, Louis Vuitton, South Park and even former president Barrack Obama had made it to the list.

Peppa Pig trends after Kanye West shared a list of people he has beef with, which included the children’s television character. pic.twitter.com/YsnbyMmZza — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 20, 2022

We have to pay to hear his Donda 2 album!

Fans have also learned this week that we will have to pay if we want to listen to his new album. There has been outrage across social media after Kanye announced via his Instagram that the only way you could hear his new album was through his new streaming platform and speaker, the Stem Player Device.

Fans weren’t too disappointed with this news, but when they found out the device would cost them $200 it’s safe to say his fans were appalled.