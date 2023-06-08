Kanye West continues to shapeshift in the public’s perception – but why are some concerned followers now propagating a conspiracy he has been cloned?

The past few years have seen the rapper, now legally known as Ye, dramatically decrease in social standing. In the past year alone, Kanye West has been dropped by the likes of Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, and JP Morgan Chase.

Even legendary Vogue editor Anna Wintour said that the magazine would no longer be partnering with Ye after he made a string of distressing, antisemitic, and racially-insensitive remarks last October.

Far from the College Dropout days, some former fans are convinced that the Kanye we are seeing out and about nowadays is not the same Ye, but a ‘cloned’ version. Here’s how the conspiracy is unfolding and being propagated on social media.

Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

Kanye West’s changing style has some thinking he’s been ‘cloned’

To assure any doubters out there, Kanye West has not actually been ‘cloned’, it is just a conspiracy theory to explain the changes the rapper has undergone.

The rapper and Yeezy designer has adopted an increasingly outlandish style which includes wearing shoulder pads. This gives him a distinctly different physique than the one he has had over the past two decades.

Despite summer arriving on our doorstep, the warmer weather is not switching up Kanye’s style. The All Falls Down rapper has been sporting bulky clothing with shoulder pads, with some comparing him to Darth Vader.

Since bringing these accessories into his everyday wardrobe, it has been noted that Ye appears to look very different from a year ago. One Twitter user asked whether media outlets were “using AI to fake news stories” about Kanye, as the images of the rapper look like “some random guy who vaguely looks like Kanye.”

Fortunately, there’s nothing to worry about. This appears to just be a stylistic shift. But Kanye has always been known to push the boundaries, so what else is expected from the rapper but bulky silhouettes and sportswear? So, while you might do a double-take to check it’s really him, Ye is just trying on a new look for size.

This conspiracy theory has been floated for months

If this is the first time you’ve stumbled across the conspiratorial suggestion that Kanye has been ‘cloned’ then you might be surprised to learn that it’s been popular amongst netizens for months.

In fact, in September 2021, over a year before the rapper was officially ‘canceled’ by his previous collaborators and fans, one Twitter user put forth this outlandish idea.

“Real Kanye died and the guy we see covered his face ‘cos it’s not him,” they wrote, referencing the DONDA era when Ye covered up in a black balaclava. “The clone will come out when the project is complete. You will start seeing his face when they are done but you will start seeing some weird things ’bout him. Behavior wise,” they add.

Although Ye’s DONDA era saw the artist constantly wrapped in a balaclava, Kanye is known for covering his face. He’s done so for over a decade, incorporating this concealed or semi-concealed look into his fashion.

He famously wore a Balenciaga covering on stage in 2012, Maison Margiela jewel-laden masks on the Yeezus tour in 2014, as well as a Walter Van Beirendonck Skeleton balaclava in 2019. So, the use of a balaclava for his DONDA performances shouldn’t surprise anyone. But it hasn’t helped those already feeling suspicious of the rapper and his identity.

Paparazzi footage of Ye and his ‘new wife’ Bianca Censori in May 2023 showed how he’s adopted this new style: shoulder pads. Bianca harked back to Ye’s DONDA days by wrapping her head entirely in gauze.

The physical changes accentuated by the rapper last month have only revived the conspiracies about Ye being ‘cloned’.

Other musicians are feared to be ‘cloned’

Kanye West is not the first celebrity in the public eye to face such rumors. If you are under the media spotlight for a long enough time, and physically or personally change while under the world’s eye, then there’s a chance some people might raise questions.

This has happened to the likes of Canadian singer Avril Lavigne, rapper Eminem, and Taylor Swift.

Girlfriend singer Avril Lavigne who has naturally evolved over the years is potentially the best-known of these conspiracy theories. This is because some of her fans are reportedly convinced that the ‘real Avril’ died in 2003. The bizarre theory explains that Avril was replaced by a woman named Melissa Vandella, which apparently explained her transformation physically and musically. However, the truth is that Avril stayed out of the limelight for a number of years due to her battle with Lyme disease.