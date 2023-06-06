Bianca Censori “looks like Pete Davidson,” according to fans zoning in on Kanye West’s new wife. The newlyweds stayed out of the limelight until very recently, when they began to go on public outings together.

When Bianca was revealed as Kanye West‘s wife, who he tied the knot with in January 2023 just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized, she faced several comparisons… including being compared to Ye’s ex.

Now, the Yeezy employee is being confused for another of Kanye’s enemies, Pete Davidson. All Kardashian fans will know of Ye and Pete’s feud while the latter dated Kim for the majority of 2022, until their August split.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images. Right: Photo by MEGA/GC Images (Getty)

Bianca Censori ‘looks like Pete Davidson’

Bianca is being confused by Pete Davidson, as fans think she looks like him. Some have taken it as far as to say that the Yeezy architect looks like the child of Pete and Kim if they’d had one…

One fan wrote: “Why does Bianca look like the love child of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson?”

Another simply penned: “Why does Bianca look like Pete Davidson?”

“Someone tweeted “Kanye got himself his own Pete Davidson by marrying Bianca” and I haven’t stopped laughing since,” reacted a fellow Twitter user, who has zoned in on the pics of the newlyweds.

She’s compared to Kim Kardashian

Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori doesn’t just “look like” Pete Davidson, but also a Sims character, and Kim Kardashian. Unlike Ye’s ex-wife, who stars on Hulu’s The Kardashians, Bianca is “struggling” with fame, a source told The Mirror.

Since Ye and Bianca were seen on a public outing weeks ago, the comparisons to Pete and Kim have not ended. One fan asked: “I’m stuck on ‘Bianca’, is that not Kim??? There’s no way he’s dating her actual doppelgänger.”

Another series of paparazzi pictures shows Bianca wearing a covered-up black outfit, where her face is hardly seen, similar to the all-black Balenciaga outfit worn by Kim at the 2021 Met Gala.

Inside Pete and Ye’s feud

Pete and Ye’s feud began when Davidson began dating the mother of Kanye’s children, Kim. Text messages between them were leaked across social media, and YouTuber Jake Paul offered Pete and Ye $60 million to box it out.

Kim K’s boyfriend at the time offered to meet and talk. Kanye nicknamed him “Skete” before releasing a diss track on his ex’s man. He dragged the SNL comedian in the single, called My Life Was Never Eazy featuring The Game.

The rapper also shared “a message” from Davidson on IG, which has been deleted. It contained screenshots of their text messages, obtained by E! News. Kanye asks where Pete is right now, to which he responded: “In your wife’s bed.”

Pete also encouraged Ye to go to rehab, after the rapper told Pete he was happy to see him out of there. The two celebrities had a divided fanbase but the two have not had any public drama since April 2022.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images