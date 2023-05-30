Kanye West appears to have a type as physical parallels are being drawn with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his new partner Bianca Censori. Both natural beauties, with Bianca dubbed ‘Kim’s twin’ by fans, that hasn’t stopped the famous women from being hounded with accusations of plastic surgery.

In January this year, Kanye West was reported to have tied the knot with Bianca Censori, who worked with the rapper at Yeezy. Their nuptials arrived two years after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West. Kim and Kanye were once Hollywood’s hottest couple, but recent years saw their relationship break down and Kim filed to be declared legally single as of December 2021.

Bianca Censori’s new relationship with Ye has thrust the young architect into the spotlight. Now, she is facing questions about whether she has undergone the knife as her celebrity status increases and comparisons are drawn with Kim.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bianca Censori dubbed ‘Kim’s twin’

Striking up a relationship with Kanye West, one of the world’s most famous musicians, is no easy feat. Coupled with the fact that he was married to Kim K and a whole new layer of pressure is added. It also doesn’t help that the two women share several physical similarities.

Parallels were drawn between Kanye’s ex-wife and the 28-year-old architect as soon as news of the nuptials broke. Previous photos of Bianca with long brown tresses led some to believe that they were the spitting image of one another. “Kim’s twin” is how one Instagram user described Bianca in the comments of the photo below.

Bianca’s recent hair change emphasizes the differences between the two. Now rocking a blonde pixie cut, Bianca looks far from the Kardashians star. Kim has also given up her days as a blonde, returning to her long signature raven locks.

Young pictures of Bianca Censori dispel any plastic surgery rumors

Famous faces in Hollywood are constantly plagued with plastic surgery rumors. Speculations about going under the knife have become part and parcel of the celebrity experience over the years. Bianca Censori, given her relationship with Stronger rapper Kanye West and physical similarity to Kim, is now facing such allegations.

A reported friend, Lucy, spoke with Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa earlier this year about alleged changes to Bianca’s appearance. Sharing pictures of Bianca in her schooldays, Lucy claims “Her nose is different, her face is different,” before adding that even “Her butt is different.”

But despite this speculation, older photos of Bianca in her schooldays shows little has physically changed about her.

GRV Media reached out to Bianca for comment but didn’t receive an immediate response.

Kim K has faced such plastic surgery accusations over the years

Kim Kardashian is known for her beauty as well as her media-savvy mind. Arguably playing a key role in shaping influencer culture, Kim, with her 357 million Instagram followers, is one of the most recognisable celebrities in the world.

But with that high-profile status comes intense scrutiny. Over the years, Kim has continued to face accusations that she has undergone plastic surgery to enhance her looks.

While Kim has admitted to undergoing some cosmetic procedures such as Botox, the Kardashians star maintains that she has not had any invasive surgeries.