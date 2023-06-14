Kanye West is expanding his creative community at Yeezy as the brand is now hiring in 2023. In three Instagram posts, the fashion brand advertises different vacancies that are currently open and advises to head over to the “link on story” to find out more details.

After finding fame as a music artist, Kanye West‘s creativity expanded into the fashion realm, and his Yeezy brand is recognized all over the world. The Stronger rapper was dropped by multiple fashion giants after making anti-semitic comments in 2022. He claimed that he “lost $2Bn in one day,” in the fallout of the remarks.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Yeezy is hiring via Instagram

Taking to Instagram on June 1, 2, and 5, Yeezy announced that it is hiring for a variety of roles in 2023.

The brand’s first IG post states that it’s looking for a Graphic Design Intern. The second shows a vacancy for Photography Interns, and the final post says that Yeezy is hiring for “internship/entry-level pattern markers.”

Yeezy writes that potential employees will be joining its “creative community where we a building a future in clothing, food, and shelter.”

Kanye West dropped by brands

After achieving huge success in the music and fashion fields, Kanye’s net worth was set at $2Bn in 2022.

However, after he was dropped by Adidas for anti-semitic comments, his net worth plummeted to $400m, reports Forbes.

He was additionally dropped by brands including Gap, JP Morgan Chase, CAA, MRC, Footlocker, TJ Maxx, and Balenciaga.

Now, it appears that Kim Kardashian‘s ex is rebuilding Yeezy as he opens up job vacancies on social media.

Yeezy employee pay

As Kanye’s company advertises for new creative employees, many may wonder how much a Yeezy worker gets paid.

An exclusive report from The US Sun states that Yeezy employees are set to get paid a rate of $16 per hour.

Former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kanye is currently hiring for the brand’s Los Angles factory.

The report provides some insight from an insider: “Although Kanye is determined to bounce back with Yeezy, and work is going on at his new HQ on Melrose, he’s already been cutting costs.”

The new Yeezy office is reportedly located close to Adidas’ Melrose store, writes NME.

