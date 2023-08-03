Kanye West spoke of Lizzo in 2022 but the video has resurfaced as the singer faces a lawsuit. Lizzo’s dancers claim she created a hostile work environment, alleging they were sexually harassed. So, what did Kanye say about Lizzo in the past?

An unexpected feud between Kanye West and Lizzo began in October last year. He referred to the singer as his “good friend.” However, he he commented on her weight during a conversation with Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson.

Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic. Right – Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kanye West slams singer in 2022

Kanye said that Lizzo was a “good friend” but went on to say her weight is “demonic.” During the interview in October 2022 with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, he spoke of Lizzo and said:

When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and an ounce, people on Instagram attack her for losing weight because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it’s actually unhealthy.

He later said: “It’s actually clinically unhealthy and for people to promote that, it’s demonic.” Lizzo appeared to respond during a concert in Toronto and said: “I’m minding my fat, Black beautiful business.”

Inside Lizzo’s lawsuit

Lizzo has been ‘canceled’ after three of her former dancers filed a lawsuit against her and her dance team captain Shierlene. The lawsuit alleges she created a hostile work environment and with further a claim of sexual harassment. Lizzo has denied the claims.

Religious harassment allegations have specifically been directed toward Shirlene. The allegations stem from incidents that allegedly took place between 2021 to 2023, including a claim that Lizzo brought up a dancer’s weight gain.

In the lawsuit, the dancers claimed they were coerced into touching nude performers at an Amsterdam club in late February, during an after-work party. The plaintiffs and former dancers are Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis, and Noelle Rodriguez.

Fans react to video amid Lizzo’s lawsuit

When Lizzo’s lawsuit came out, many began to discuss the October 2022 interview when Kanye slammed the singer. As a result, fans are starting to search for the video as a reminder of what he said about her.

One fan wrote: “Any have the video of Kanye talking about Lizzo…..it’s adding up now.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Kanye was right about Lizzo all along.”

Several of Lizzo’s fans are slamming Kanye’s fans for body-shaming the singer. One wrote: “What does this have to do with any of the things Lizzo did? You guys are braindead man.”