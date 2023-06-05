Bianca Censori’s church outfit has been compared to a “Michelin man costume” as she and Kanye West headed out for a church service over the weekend.

Ye and Bianca haven’t stepped out of the limelight for weeks as their public outings and dinner dates are a hot topic in the media and on social media right now.

In newly-published pictures, the two were seen on their way to a church service in unusual outfits, with some fans comparing Bianca’s outfit to a “Michelin man costume”.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori steps out for church service

Kanye and his wife Bianca were seen out and about as they headed to a church service on Sunday (June 4, 2023) in Los Angeles.

During their public outing, Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband sported a black shirt with a “Polizei” logo and skinny black leggings. But it’s Bianca’s outfit that captured the internet’s attention as many deemed it unusual for a church service.

Bianca stepped out in a black sheer dress with a massive ring-like detail around her neck that appeared to restrict her movement. Her entire head and face were covered in a sheer black fabric and she completed the outfit with knee-high black boots.

Fans compare Bianca’s outfit to a “Michelin costume”

Ye and Bianca’s pictures turned into a hot topic on social media, with many users sharing their candid reactions about the couple’s outfits.

Under the post above, one user left a snap of a Michelin Tyre Man in the comments and asked: “We sure this ain’t some kind of Michelin man costume?”

“I have so many questions,” another user simply wrote.

A third one had a genuine question which read: “For a guy who has designed and created multiple high-end shoes/sneakers… he walks around shoeless, in public, way too often?”

Someone else thought the images were edited and reacted: “I thought these were photoshopped when I first saw these, what.”

Who is Bianca Censori?

Bianca, 28, is an architectural designer who has worked at Yeezy since November 2020 after graduating from university. She ran her own jewelry line, called Nylons, from 2013 to 2017 and worked as a design consultant for over a year.

Following that, she worked as a student architect at an Australian architectural company while studying for her Master’s degree.

Bianca and Ye secretly married in Los Angeles and kept their romance private until very recently, when they stepped out for dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Cecconi’s on May 13 this year.