Kanye West and his “wife” Bianca Censori stepped out for a casual lunch date to KFC but fans have been distracted by Bianca’s completely see-through tights.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are one of the most-talked celebrity couples in Hollywood right now thanks to their distinctive fashion outfits during their outings and date nights.

In newly published snaps, the Yeezy designer, 28, was spotted in a completely see-through outfit as some fans compared her to the “days of Adam and Eve”.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Bianca and Ye grabbed lunch at a KFC restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 13, after the rapper’s star-studded birthday bash last weekend.

As per pictures published by PageSix, the two spent around 30 minutes inside the KFC location and were then snapped by paparazzi leaving the restaurant.

Ye sported his signature black outfit with a “Polizei’ logo and tight leggings, while Bianca raised eyebrows by choosing completely see-through tights for the casual outing.

In another picture, Bianca was spotted carrying a takeaway donut from the restaurant as she rushed back to the vehicle to hit back the road.

Fans say Bianca has gone to “days of Adam and Eve’ with sheer tights

Bianca and Ye’s fashion choices have turned a lot of heads and many users couldn’t spare their reactions in the comment section.

“Are these celebrities going back to the days of Adam and Eve?” one Twitter user asked.

“It looks like she’s wearing pantyhose from back in the day,” someone else commented.

“2023 hella weird, what’s going on in this world,” another one said.

Meanwhile, a fourth user added: “Y’all need to stop following these people around and let them be.”

Ye and Bianca celebrated the rapper’s birthday

The new paparazzi snaps come after Bianca celebrated the rapper’s 46th birthday with a star-studded guest list in Los Angeles last weekend.

Bianca and Ye’s nine-year-daughter North West were spotted holding hands before the birthday party as some fans praised her for her “protective mother” nature.

The celebrity couple have been seen out and about on several occasions in the last few months. They recently attended a church service earlier this month in Los Angeles with two of Ye’s kids, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.