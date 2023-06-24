Kanye West, who is now known as ‘Ye’, and his ‘wife’, Bianca Censori, grabbed fans’ attention with their latest looks in Japan in 2023. The rapper and Yeezy owner and his beau were spotted out on their travels along with Ye’s daughter, North West this June.

After Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in 2021, the former couple moved on romantically. Kim dated Pete Davidson and Ye also dated until he met Bianca. He and Bianca are now ‘married’ after she confirmed the news. They celebrated their love in a private ceremony, but TMZ reports that there’s no official marriage certificate to make it legal.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kanye and ‘wife’ Bianca turn heads in Japan

Ye and Bianca posed for a snap while in Japan which had lots of fans commenting on their outfits.

The Jesus Walks rapper wore an all-black outfit which also covered his nose and mouth, as well as black socks as he sat next to Bianca.

Bianca opted for a bright red skintight body suit and pointed flats.

Donning her bleach-blond cropped hairstyle, Bianca smiled for the camera.

Fans think Ye isn’t looking ‘himself’

Ye and Bianca had fans commenting all kinds of things about their outfit choices.

Some said they were wearing “comic book character shoes,” while others asked if Bianca’s outfit was “being added in post-production.”

Many commenters also suggested that Ye wasn’t looking “himself” in the photo.

One wrote: “That do not look like Ye man.”

Another said: “That is no Kanye,” and more commented: “Doesn’t look like Ye.”

However, some people also wrote on the Twitter post that they thought Ye was “looking really well.”

Another wrote that they “dig it,” and one said that they thought Bianca’s shoe choice was “amazing.”

Bianca hails Ye a ‘legend’

Kanye West turned 46 years old on June 8, 2023, and his partner took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

Sharing a snap of the two walking together, Bianca captioned her post: “Happy birthday legend.”

With almost 12k followers, Bianca writes in her IG bio “University of Melbourne 2020.”

She also includes that she’s an “architect,” and can be found at @bianca.censori_official.

Ye’s partner started working at Yeezy as an architectural designer In November 2020.