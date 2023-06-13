Kanye’s wife Bianca Censori has been praised for her “protective mother” nature towards North West as they stepped out for Ye’s birthday.

Kanye West and his “wife” Bianca Censori celebrated the rapper’s 46th birthday with a star-studded lineup in Los Angeles on Saturday night, June 10, 2023.

While Ye’s birthday was the main event, Bianca and the rapper’s nine-year-old daughter North West made headlines when the paparazzi snapped the duo holding hands as they headed to the birthday bash.

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kanye’s “wife” Bianca praised for “protective” nature toward North

Fans can’t stop talking about Bianca and North’s paparazzi snaps after the pair were spotted holding hands before Ye’s birthday party.

The two were all smiles as they walked together and both Bianca and North looked comfortable together after the Yeezy designer entered the Donda rapper’s life.

A number of Reddit users have praised Bianca for her “protective” and “caring” nature as a stepmother.

“Kanye’s wife seems more loving and protective of North than her own mother,” one Reddit user reacted.

Another wrote: “It’s so refreshing to see North looking like a kid, looking happy and being cared after.

Someone else commented: “So often, we forget North is only 9. Her hand should be held in public.”

Ye’s birthday party

Ye threw an impressive party for his birthday at a venue in Los Angeles joined by friends and other A-list stars. He turned 46 years old on Friday, June 8.

According to videos and pictures shared on Twitter, one of the food choices at the party was sushi and sashimi on a woman’s body. The choice appeared to imitate the Japanese practice of Nyotaimori, which involves the eating of sushi or sashimi from a nude woman’s body.

Although North attended her father’s star-packed birthday bash, there are no reports that Kim Kardashian or the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family were at the event.

Bianca and Kanye were seen before a church service

Kanye and Bianca have been seen out and about on several occasions in the last few months. Most recently, they headed to a church service on Sunday (June 4, 2023) in Los Angeles with two of Ye’s kids, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Ye opted for his signature black outfit and stepped out in a black shirt and skinny black leggings.

Bianca wrote a black sheer dress with a massive ring-like detail around her neck. Her entire head and face were covered in a sheer black fabric and she completed the outfit with knee-high black boots.