From their highly-anticipated Christmas card and extravagant decor to their over-the-top gifts and star-studded celebrations, no one does Christmas gifts quite like the Kardashians.

Each year, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie put together some of their favorite products that help make their lives a little easier.

Though a little pricey, their 2022 gift guide did not disappoint.

From unique gadgets to DIY acupressure, there really is something for everyone.

Struggling to start your Christmas shopping? Scroll on to find out the Kardashian’s top picks for this holiday season…

Kris Jenner’s Diffuser Set

Ever wanted your home to smell like Kris Jenner’s? Well, now you can with the Aromatech AroMini BT Diffuser Set.

But this is not your standard diffuser, it actually uses cold air rather than water or heat, resulting in a cleaner experience.

It can even be controlled via Bluetooth, so you can adjust the scent intensity and time using the app – crazy, right?

The set comes with one iconic scent and has been reduced from $438 to $295.

“I love having an amazing scent in my house,” Kris admitted.

“This machine is compact and sleek and blends in with the decor. It’s a great alternative to candles, and I like how it can be controlled through Bluetooth.

“It really does create the most beautiful mood,” she said.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Brain-Sensing Headband

The POOSH founder’s gift of choice is the Muse – The Muse 2: The Brain Sensing Headband.

Priced at $250, this device translates your brain and body activity into weather sounds to guide you towards focused calm.

“I’ve been learning about brain health for the past few months and have been doing neurofeedback sessions twice a week,” Kourtney said.

“Since I started my neurofeedback sessions, I’ve been sleeping so deeply with really vivid dreams.

“This item is a really cool tool that allows you to get the benefits of neurofeedback at home by analyzing your brain waves to help you learn how to meditate better.

“I can’t wait for everyone I know to try it!” she added.

Kim Kardashian’s Heating Body Belt

The Heat Healer Infrared Heating Body Belt is Kim’s post-workout go-to.

For $228, this belt provides the healing benefits of infrared heat which include reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and alleviating pain.

It’s also great for workout recovery, muscle tension, and period cramps.

The belt is extremely easy to use and also comes with its own portable travel bag.

Kim said: “Working out is a big part of my self-care routine, and this infrared heat belt is amazing at calming my muscles.

“I also like how it’s compact and easy to wear when I’m at home.”

Khloé Kardashian’s Pocket Projector

The most expensive, but perhaps the most fun, gift on the guide is Khloé’s Pixxie Pocket Projector Portable Mini Cinema at $519.

This is certainly one for the family as it brings the experience of the cinema into the comfort of your own home.

The lightweight projector even comes preloaded with your favorite apps, such as Disney+, Netflix, AmazonPrime, and YouTube so you can watch your most-loved movies and shows anytime, anywhere.

“I love anything that I can enjoy with my kids. It’s so fun to project on the wall, snuggle up and watch a movie together,” Khloé said.

Kendall Jenner’s Ear Seeds

Kendall’s holiday gift guide pick is WTHN Silver Ear Seed Kit which is actually the cheapest on the list at $49.

Though they look relatively simple, they are claimed to be highly effective. Each seed is to be carefully placed on a pressure point in the ear.

This is to help reduce stress, relieve pain, aid in digestion, ease tension, and restore hormonal balance, via acupressure all while looking like a cute pair of silver earrings.

Viewers of The Kardashians will know that Kendall has been investing in her health journey and the ear seeds allow her to continue that with a hint of subtly.

Kendall said: “I love anything that lets me care for myself holistically, and these ear seeds have so many benefits.

“I also like that they’re silver and kind of look like a stud earring on.”

Kylie Jenner’s Theragun

Kylie has selected the Therabody Theragun Prime as her ultimate Christmas gift.

Described as the “essential recovery for everyday life”, this gadget targets deep muscle treatment.

It is designed to ease discomfort and soothe tension which, in turn, will allow you to recover faster, and keep moving.

The device comes with four attachments to target different areas of the body and is priced at $198.

“There’s nothing easier for at-home recovery. It just feels so good; everyone loves it!” Kylie said, raving about the product.

It’s Krismas time

Photo by Maureen Donaldson/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

As the festive season quickly approaches Kris Jenner has revealed her go-to party-planning tips and shared some secrets about how to be a “holiday expert.”

The momager is known for hosting her Christmas Eve extravaganza, which has been taken over by her daughters in previous years.

“Planning a party is never a simple task,” she told InStyle.

“Before doing anything, I always want to sit down and figure out what the theme is, what dress code we want, and how to make it fun for my kids and grandkids.”

Kris added: “I always look forward to spending time with my family and creating special memories during this time of year.

“With all of our busy schedules, it’s nice to find time and spend it together as a family.”

When asked about gifting, she revealed: “I always try to avoid generic gift giving. I want to make sure each and every person in my life feels special.

“Customizable gift ideas won’t disappoint and will even give you extra time to enjoy this season — something I value a lot.”

