Kardashian fans convinced Kim hacked Kris' Twitter to post about being the "favourite child"













We all know of the running joke within the Kardashian clan that Kim is the favourite child, however, on Tuesday April 26, the joke appeared to turn into a reality when “Kris”, the 66-year-old momager tweeted that Kim was her favourite daughter.

Kylie Jenner clapped back straight away to the tweet saying her mom was “obviously hacked”, but either way, fans of the show were in hysterics on Twitter.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the two hilarious tweets as well as whose been Kris’ “favourite” in the past.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s ex Damon Thomas’ net worth revealed

Generation Drag | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 9729 Generation Drag | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ztqyr2rZElE/hqdefault.jpg 1001097 1001097 center 22403

Photo by: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kris tweeted that Kim is her favourite

On Tuesday “Kris” tweeted, “I love my daughter Kim the most! She’s just the cutest and sweetest!” to which Kim replied, “Oh mom stop! I’m blushing.”

The random tweet got a response from two of the other Kardashian girls, with Kylie saying “obviously hacked” and Khloe hilariously saying, “you spelt Khloe wrong.”

Kris – or her hacker – then tweeted another tweet of adoration for her daughter saying, “Kim is just so smart! Everything I know so learned from her!!!!!” to which Kim replied:

You are just so nice today mom! I didn’t even know you had Twitter but what a nice surprise to see how you feel about me.

I love my daughter Kim the most! She’s just the cutest and sweetest! — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) April 26, 2022

Fans think Kim is the hacker

Most people – and it’s pretty obvious – think that Kim has hacked into her mom’s account. Fans are assuming it’s a family joke and Kim’s almost immediate responses to the tweets, gives it away even more.

Kris has been open about her “favourite daughter” in the past, saying that she doesn’t have a favourite specifically but it’s a “different favourite depending on the day.”

The sisters are adamant Kylie is the favourite

Kris would never openly say who her favourite daughter is as we assume she loves them all the same, however, the sisters have their own opinions. During Kim, Khloe and Kourtney’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live in January 2019, when asked, all of the girls said Kylie was the favourite.

Khloe said that “it was Kim ten years ago” but all of the sisters, in unison, said, “it’s Kylie now.” Kourtney went on to add that “that’s a fact.”

There are no hard feelings between the girls as it’s clearly a little family joke. Kris loves all of her children and that has been clear to see from day one.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK