For the first time in a while, all five Kardashian-Jenner sisters are together in one fame, celebrating the holiday season at their annual lavish Christmas party. While fans were in disbelief, many joked that the family portrait was ‘photoshopped’.

On December 24, the famous family celebrated their annual Christmas party – with Kourtney Kardashian becoming this year’s host. The extravagant party featured tons of gingerbread houses and, of course, red everywhere. The night also had the surprising live performance of singer-songwriter Sia.

The sisters took the holiday season very seriously, as they do every year. From Kourtney to Kylie, including momager Kris Jenner, they all looked stunning wearing different dresses.

A ‘jolly’ Kardashian-Jenner Christmas family portrait

On December 26, Kim took to Instagram to share a carousel of images from the family’s Christmas celebrations. This year, it was hosted at Kourtney’s Calabasas home.

As all members of the clan were in attendance. The family celebrated another year together as the family expanded with an extra two members on board.

In the carousel of images, Kim included little snippets of the night, including solo shots, posing with her children, and some of the decorations. Of course, what stood out the most was a portrait of the five siblings together.

Posing with their beloved momager, the five sisters blended with each other’s outfits as Kris, Khloé and Kendall decided to go for a classic red. On the other hand, Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie opted for a more neutral yet revealing color.

Kardashian fans joke it’s ‘photoshopped’

Although the sisters spend a lot of time together, it’s rare to see the five on one frame. Fans claimed the portrait had been ‘photoshopped’ as each sister looked in a different direction.

Nonetheless, many other Kardashian fans left comments of support, as they also complimented each sister for their chosen looks for their annual Christmas party.

“EVERYTHING,” a fan said.

Another Kardashian follower wrote: “The favorite sisters.”

A third critic wrote: “Did they just take everyone’s favorite picture and paste it all together?”

“Why do their faces all look photoshopped in the picture like none of them were actually there,” another followed.

One joked: “Y’all forgot to take a pic all together huh?”

But it was a great time with friends and family

The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe took the reins and was in charge of organizing everything this year- and it turned out amazing.

Although it was a family celebration, each member invited their closest friends to celebrate the Christmas spirit together. Addison Rae and Stassie Karanikolaou were in attendance, as both are close friends with Kourtney and Kylie.

More interestingly, Caitlyn Jenner appeared at the Kardashian-Jenner’s Victorian royal-style portrait paintings, with fans assuming the 73-year-old had been invited.

On the list of the most absent guests were the two children of Khloé and Kylie, both having been born this year.

Some Kardashian fans were disappointed that Christmas was another occasion where they had not shown their babies’ faces or names.

Nonetheless, Khloé surprised her followers by posting a family photo where a rare glimpse of her baby son.

