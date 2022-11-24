From the Met Gala and Khloé Kardashian’s new baby to Kourtney’s wedding preparation and Kris Jenner’s hip surgery, The Kardashians season 2 has been filled with all kinds of drama and touching moments. As season 2 wraps on November 24, fans are eager for The Kardashians season 3 to be announced.

The Kardashians highly-anticipated season 3 has some viewers divided. While some can’t wait for more from the Kar-Jenners, others found themselves “bored” at some of the season 2 scenes.

Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter to ask fans what they’d like to see more of in the next series…

The Kardashians season 2 has finished

When Keeping Up with the Kardashians finished airing on E! in 2021, fans were distraught that the show was coming to an end.

Thankfully, the famous reality TV family returned to what they do best and kicked off with a new show on Hulu.

The Kardashians launched on Hulu in April 2022, followed by a second season in September.

November 24 saw the finale episode of season 2 air which left fans wanting more.

Kim confirms The Kardashians will be back

Taking to Twitter after the Kardashians season 2 finale, Kim confirmed that the show will return to Hulu.

She wrote: “What do you guys wanna see for season 3 of The Kardashians? Do you guys like family stuff? Work stuff? Kids stuff? BTS of shoots? Family pranks?”

Kim tweeted back to many of her fans as season 2 came to an end.

Fans want The Kardashians season 3 ‘now’

Some Kardashians fans have said that they thought season 2 was “boring” without Scott Disick.

One didn’t mention Lord Disick but still said they were underwhelmed with the season finale: “Just finished watching the season finale of The Kardashians and it was boring fr”

Another said: “4 episodes on the f****** Met bal .. #TheKardashians I expect way better for season 3.”

However, as always, there are many people who really want to see The Kardashians back on Hulu as soon as humanly possible. A fan tweeted: “Can’t wait to season 3.”

A further said they couldn’t believe that season 2 was over already.

But an avid viewer tweeted: “I’m going to miss watching a new episode of #TheKardashians every Wednesday. Also excited for what season 3 will have.”

Another went for the crying emoji and said: “How long do we have to wait for season 3?”

More fans said: “So what am supposed to watch now #TheKardashians have finished !? SEASON 3 NOW PLEASE”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know