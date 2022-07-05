Kate Hudson ruffled her brother Oliver's Four Feathers with her latest Instagram pic













Brotherly love is real in Hollywood and Kate Hudson has just proved that tenfold.

On July 2nd the actress posted a picture on Instagram that showed a lot of skin and let’s just say that her brother made it clear he wasn’t too happy – and it’s honestly hilarious.

Reality Titbit has all the information on the story. Check it out.

My Life as a Rolling Stone | Trailer | BBC BridTV 10650 My Life as a Rolling Stone | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/VxsfHtUGlMc/hqdefault.jpg 1042141 1042141 center 22403



Kate’s topless picture caused a stir

Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

In the Instagram picture, we can see the stunning Bride Wars actress in a topless photo as she enjoyed a morning cup of coffee. In the pic, Kate sits in front of a large bay window in a pair of high-waisted black underwear and nothing but her long blonde hair covering her chest. “🌞’s out,” she captioned the photo, adding a series of coffee emojis.

The photo received almost half a million likes and it’s easy to see why, with fellow comments and love shown from other celeb friends like Paris Hilton.

The photo also received a comment from Hudson’s brother, but let’s just say this one wasn’t as supportive!

Kate’s brother wasn’t a fan

Despite all the love shown on her saucy Instagram picture, it wasn’t shared with everyone.

Kate’s older brother, Oliver Hudson, took to the comment section to express his feelings on the picture with a very simple – but hilarious – reaction, simply saying “nope…”

We think this is a mutual reaction for a lot of older brothers so we understand the feeling, Oliver. His comment received over a few thousand likes in itself and it definitely had fans chuckling.



Kate’s dad is Bill Hudson

Oliver and Kate Hudson’s parents are Goldie Hawn and musician Bill Hudson, though they were raised by Hawn and their stepfather Kurt Russell. In an interview with USA Today she said:

I think that estrangement is unfortunately quite common. I think it’s important for people to talk about that. If they can’t reconnect or if it’s too challenging, that it’s okay, right? Kate Hudson

She continued to explain:

I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad. Kate Hudson

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK