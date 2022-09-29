Kathy and Rick Hilton's fortune began with her hubby's interest in real estate











Kathy Hilton has always been an icon, living her lavish, luxurious lifestyle with her partner Rick Hilton. If you’re a regular viewer of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you know that Kathy is, well, very rich. Even the other housewives call her out for her wealth; she is richer than her sister Kyle and Erika Jayne combined.

Kathy and Rick have worked hard throughout their lives with endeavors in the hotel industry, real estate, and fashion world, and with that, they have racked up an impressive fortune.

Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Kathy and Rick’s net worth

Get ready, according to celebritynetworth.com Kathy and Rick Hilton are worth an estimated $350 million. It’s impossible to pin one exact route their money came from as throughout their lives they have done many things that have added to their incredible wealth.

Kathy met her future husband Rick when she was 15 years old. Rick is the grandson of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton hotels, so he already had plenty of money to his name when he met Kathy, according to Business Insider.

Kathy also had a few acting gigs that helped rake in the cash. She became the host of the reality show I Want to Be a Hilton, according to IMDb. Kathy also made a few appearances on other shows, adding to her fortune.

Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Rick’s investments in real estate

Of course, much of Kathy’s wealth is tied to her husband’s gigantic fortune. While Kathy was working on TV shows, Rick turned to real estate to raise even more cash.

Rick and Kathy have invested in and sold plenty of high-value properties. One of Rick’s biggest deals was selling his father’s home for $61.5 million in May, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The pair also bought an estate in the Hamptons for $2,385,000 in 1999 that they routinely rent out during the warm summer months which will most likely bring them a fortune. Back in 2007, Variety estimated that the Hiltons made $350,000 from renting the house out for one season alone.

Kathy made money through her own fashion brand

Another avenue of the Hollywood couple’s income is through her fashion brand. In 2012, Kathy started designing for her label, the Kathy Hilton Collection, a line of cocktail and party dresses. At the time she told the Hollywood Reporter:

My inspiration is designing beautiful dresses that look like a million dollars but they don’t break the bank. These dresses are affordable, they’re classic and they’re timeless.

The dresses ranged in price from $395 to $750 and were sold at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and online. During the same interview Kathy said:

I think it’s nice to bring back that ladylike, fun, feminine, with edge and sexy at the same time, and something that’s fresh and new. That’s why all the stores took my line. They said it’s so fresh. It’s different.

View Instagram Post

