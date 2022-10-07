









The ending to Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills season 12 was intense to say the least, with the drama surrounding Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna still very much at large. Fans are now waiting on the edges of their seats for the reunion – and if the trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be explosive!

“You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it,” Kathy tells Lisa – and fans are already discussing the upcoming drama on Twitter. The three-part reunion has already garnered headlines and the relationships between the ladies are looking rocky.

Kathy dubs Lisa a ‘bully’

The season 12 reunion trailer already shows us there are many face-offs ahead, with Kathy and Lisa’s being one of the most prominent.

For those who need a recap, Rinna has claimed in previous episodes this season that Hilton had a “meltdown” and used “hateful” language about Kyle Richards and the other Beverly Hills housewives – so much so Rinna locked herself in her room.

And although Hilton later apologized for her behavior, in the trailer she seems to go on the offense again with Rinna questioning her credibility.

During the trailer Kathy says: “You fight with everybody. What you did to my sister, and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show? I mean, the list can go on and on.

“You are the biggest bully in Hollywood – and everyone knows it.”

Kyle tries to leave reunion

From what we can see, the reunion really is messy. People reports host Andy Cohen teased that since filming wrapped up things were so tense, the cast didn’t even pose together for a photo afterwards – a Housewives first!

At the start of the trailer, an emotional Kyle tells Andy: “I’m really not ok right now.” Towards the end she continues: “I don’t want to sit here for a toast. Can I leave?”

With Rinna sticking to her guns throughout the conversation, Kyle is left in an awkward situation. Talking about her sister she says:

I need to end up in a better place with her than when she came. Look where we are right now.

Housewives discuss Crystal’s eating disorder

The housewives discuss more hot topics from the season in the trailer, including the controversial way the women handled Kung Minkoff’s eating disorder and online attacks against Beauvais’ 14-year-old son.

Girardi’s $750,000 earrings were brought up too, which she continues to defend. Andy also calls out Rinna for “disastrous” social media rants.

The exciting three-part reunion will start on Wednesday at 8pm ET on Bravo.

We have reached out to Rinna and Hilton’s representatives for comment.

