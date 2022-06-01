Katie and Tom's divorce has totally changed the Vanderpump Rules cast dynamic













Since the announcement of their separation, it appears that Vanderpump Rules‘ Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have been focussing on the next chapter of their lives separately, but the rest of the cast seem to be facing the effects of their split.

Ariana, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have spoken out about the separation and it appears that some have taken sides and others are struggling to support both. Reality Titbit has all the latest gossip. Check it out.

Raquel said she feels “stuck in the middle”

Ever since they called off their relationship after over a decade together, co-star Raquel revealed she feels “stuck in the middle.” In an interview with Page Six, she said:

“I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately. It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway – even though I’m friends with both of them.”

Raquel didn’t explain any more what she meant but she did mention that Scheana may have experienced more in the aftermath, saying:

“Personally, I don’t get that vibe, but Scheana [Shay] does, so you should ask her.”

Tom Sandoval is in full support of Tom

It’s no surprise that Sandoval is fully supporting Schwartz – I mean they are practically joined at the hip. When speaking with E! News, Sandoval revealed that he has practically been “on-call” for Schwartz whenever he needs him. He explained:

“When you need me, let me know, hit me up. But otherwise, respectfully, I won’t bug you.” He added, “I don’t want to bring stuff up. I don’t want to be a constant reminder of anything. But I’m here.”

Tom Schwartz also revealed that he has been keeping his mind off things by focussing on opening up their new bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s. He said:

“Honestly, Schwartz and I have been really busy with opening up Schwartz and Sandy’s.”

Ariana seems to have both of their backs

When Ariana heard about the news she was surprised to say the least and very upset as she clearly loves both Tom and Katie very much. Ariana said:

“That’s crazy. So it’s like real real. Well, we love both of them very much, so so much.”

Ariana went on to say that despite them getting a divorce, she is very excited for what’s to come in Katie’s future, saying that she is, “very excited for what’s next for her.”

