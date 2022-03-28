











Katie Price was on her way to marrying husband number four but she and Carl Woods are officially over in March 2022. The two made their relationship public back in June, 2020 and seemingly had a whirlwind romance, but a year and a half later, their IVF and wedding plans are a thing of the past.

As Katie always says: “Never underestimate the Pricey” and the former model really isn’t one to be underestimated given the amount of events she’s had to deal with in her life. She’s been in the headlines for the majority of her career for one reason or another and it looks like Katie’s still making the news in 2022. Katie has split with her fiancé, Carl, so let’s take a look at what happened between the pair…

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next | Trailer | BBC BridTV 8601 Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/p5NrtGBEngQ/hqdefault.jpg 960300 960300 center 22403

Katie Price splits with boyfriend Carl Woods

Katie Price is no stranger to having to deal with a messy break up and it looks like March 2022 sees her dealing with another relationship break down, this time with her eighth fiancé.

She’s been married three times, firstly to Peter Andre, then to Alex Reid and finally to Kieran Hayler. Her past marriages didn’t work out but that didn’t stop the Pricey from trying to find love again and she and Carl Woods appeared to make a good pair.

Carl and Katie went official with their relationship in the summer of 2020 and by April 2021, Carl had proposed.

However, it may not have all been rosy for Katie and Carl as Carl was arrested in August 2021 and he’s currently in the midst of a court case.

The two appeared hand-in-hand during the week of Carl’s court date in March 2022, but now there’s no trace of Katie on Carl’s Instagram and she’s appeared on the ‘gram without her engagement ring according to The Sun.

OMG: How many boob jobs has Katie Price had and how much has she spent?

Carl Woods takes to Instagram

As well as taking down any photos of Katie, Carl Woods took to Instagram on March 24th to share a photo of himself and his dog captioned: “Loyalty looks like this“.

Since then, he’s posted a couple more times to the ‘gram. One post sees him sat with a friend and is captioned: “There are friends and there is family and then there is friends that are family.”

Carl’s most recent post sees him holding a baby and reads: “I need some practice“.

Katie is yet to comment on split from Carl

Back in May 2021, Katie and Carl could be seen on Good Morning Britain sharing the news of their engagement.

It looks like things are officially over in March 2022, but Katie is yet to comment on the split.

Katie took to Instagram to celebrate Mother’s Day on March 27th and was spending time with her children and sister.

NO WAY: Exploring Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion now after renovation work in 2022

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK