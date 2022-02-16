Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s ‘secret wedding’ rumours set off Fireworks











Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been – and still are – one of our favourite Hollywood couples and having been engaged for almost three years now, fans are eagerly awaiting the wedding.

During the covid pandemic, social media went into a frenzy with speculation that the couple had secretly got married in a private ceremony. Since the rumours came out fans have been dying to know if it’s true or not.

We are here to tell you that Katy Perry has finally addressed the rumours and Reality Titbit have the details below.

CHECK IT OUT: Ben Affleck’s Valentine’s gift for Jennifer Lopez had us On The Floor with jealousy

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 8479 Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/4nTf7iViYUI/hqdefault.jpg 956621 956621 center 22403

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Katy addresses secret wedding rumours



Fans would probably be a little upset if they had got married on the down-low – though it is technically none of our business, we just love them – but we are here to tell you that they haven’t and are still just engaged.

The actress was finally forced to address the rumours during an Interview with Jackie O in Australia. Jackie bluntly asked her if the wedding rumours were real to which Katy said weren’t true and it was just ‘fake news.’

Katy went on to discuss why they hadn’t gotten married yet and said that the pandemic played a big role as to why it had been postponed. Katy said,

Well, no. It’s a destination location, we’re still trying for it to work out. But every couple of months, it’s like, a new variant! New variant! New variant! Katy Perry

Katy ended the discussion by saying when things get better, it’s “time to party.”

just remembered that orlando bloom and katy perry are very happily together and every time i relearn this info, i’m surprised — emmi ミ☆ (@matthittissexy) February 15, 2022

Katy and Orlando’s relationship journey

After dating for a few years, Bloom decided Katy was the one and finally popped the question on Valentine’s day in 2019.

The proposal was iconic and we were very jealous – Bloom asked Katy to be his wife during a helicopter ride, to which Katy obviously said yes.

They have been engaged for three years now and have had to put off their wedding due to the pandemic, but one good thing that did come out of the pandemic was their adorable baby girl, Daisy Dove, who is now approaching two years old.

Fans cant wait for Katy and Orlando’s wedding and the hint at a destination wedding should mean it’s set to be a good one.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK