Katy Perry has started a new life for herself in Kentucky away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood, which she has now learned is “not America.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got together in 2016 and split up in 2017. Before getting back together again and engaged in 2019. Orlando and Katy remain one of Hollywood’s, or should we say Kentucky’s, most adored couples.

Here’s why Perry, her fiancé, and their daughter, Daisy, moved out of Los Angeles and into the state of Kentucky to escape their lavish lifestyle.

Why did Katy Perry move to Kentucky?

Katy Perry appeared on Chelsea Handler’s Dear Chelsea podcast, where she revealed that she and Bloom moved to Kentucky because they just wanted to be ‘normal’ and raise their child. Therefore, the 38-year-old revealed that the move to Kentucky has been “quite an amazing experience.”

In fact, moving into a new ‘bubble’ away from LA has made her realize how wonderful it is “to go outside of what you know to be normal and your reality.”

Katy Perry has created her own ‘new bubble’

After living in Kentucky for over a year now Perry reveals it has helped her “understand people better.” It also made her create a “new bubble” that is “completely opposite” to the Hollywood world.

Perry accepts that she is entering a new chapter in her life. She further revealed that her decision to start a family is the “best decision” she ever made. The “Teenage Dream” singer is certainly living the dream.

Whilst Katy admitted that she wasn’t the most maternal when she was younger; everything changed when she saw Bloom interact with his son Flynn. That’s when she decided to start a family of her own.

Orlando Bloom shares sweet snap of Katy Perry

The 46-year-old shared an Instagram on Tuesday, February 21, of himself holding hands with Perry. The actor captioned the snap: “My [red heart emoji] #lockwithlove.”

The post came just days after Bloom gave an insight to Flaunt Magazine on his romance with Perry. He spoke about the difficulties that come with long distance, as the American Idol judge and actor battle to make things work.

He explained: “We’re in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

He continued: “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.’

