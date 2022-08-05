











Katy Perry decided to hop on TikTok and try out some trending games that had been going viral on the platform. While doing so, she found out that Pete Davidson was named her “lover” and looking at her reaction, it looks like she wasn’t too pleased.

Celebrities have been hopping on social media every now and then to make sure that their fans have something to look out for and Katy was no different.

The singer’s goofy personality has earned her over 6 million followers on TikTok so it doesn’t come as a surprise that Katy wanted to try something new on the platform.

What is TikTok’s M.A.S.H. Game?

TikTok’s M.A.S.H game is a fun little trend where people find out the house and car they will own along with the number of kids they would have and who will be their “lover.”

The game tends to randomly show a house and a car along with the number of kids. In most cases, the lover happens to be a celebrity.

People have been making a video playing this game and the reactions of many have gone viral. The latest person to have all eyes on her while doing the trend was none other than Katy Perry.

Katy Perry tries the game

Katy Perry was quick to try the game and seemed excited doing so as well. The game started off well as the singer had a big house and a sports car.

The I Kissed A Girl singer definitely liked these results and was happy about it. However, as the game went on, Katy was not too sure about it.

The game revealed that she would have six kids. Looking at the results, Katy was quick to react with a shocked and worried expression. Things took a turn when it was revealed that Pete would be her “lover.” It looked like the singer was disappointed with the result.

Seeing her facial expression it can be said that Pete is definitely not someone who looks like her teenage dream. Nonetheless, Katy quickly did add that she meant no offense to Kim or Orlando Bloom. As of now, the video has over five million views.

Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Has Kim Kardashian or Pete Davidson reacted?

As of now, neither of them has reacted to Katy’s video. Nonetheless, we don’t think that there is going to be any bad blood between them.