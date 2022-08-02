Katy Perry trolls Orlando's shirtless gym selfie with 'cortisone cream' comment













Katy Perry’s had fun with her fiancé Orlando Bloom on Instagram as he works out in Australia. His shirtless photo at the gym didn’t seem to have impressed her.

The loved-up celebs are engaged and happy parents to a daughter named Daisy.

Orlando and Katy are one of Hollywood’s most lovable couples. Their mutual banter on social media by taking the mick out of each other is the reason why fans love seeing the real side to their romance.

The actor is currently in Australia for a stint with friend and actor Josh Gad. Both are posting updated of their adventures while they are thousands of miles away enjoying the Aussie views. For Orlando, holidays were not an excuse to skip leg day, but Katy Perry threw the best comment his way for his Instagram post.

Katy takes the mick out of Orlando

View Instagram Post

On July 31, the 45-year-old actor shared various pictures of his workouts, sunset selfies with Josh Gad, as well as holding baby animals.

In one of the shots from the insta-carousel, Orlando was in a gym session shirtless while doing sit-ups on a yoga mat. Impressively, he had two 10kg weights on each leg.

Amongst all the comments, the one that stood out the most was from pop singer and fiancée Katy Perry. The singer had the most random (but hilarious) comment.

Unbothered about being thousands of miles away from each other, her cheeky comment said: “babe where did you put the cortisone cream I have a heat rash.”

Not surprising, her comment garnered more than 1.8k likes and comments from fans who were gushing about the adorable and quirky banter between the couple.

Katy and Orlando reconciled a year after calling it quits

Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

The ‘Roar’ singer and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor met at a Golden Globes after-party in 2016. The two immediately hit it off. It all began after a flirty encounter and they even left the party together.

Things seemed to be going very well between the two as they were spotted on various occasions and at public events like Coachella. The following month, the two celebrities made their relationship Instagram official. No relationship is official until it’s posted on social media, right?

In March 2017, the singer and actor decided to take a break to focus on their careers. But, they remained friends. The following year, Katy and Orlando reconciled in Prague while he was filming for his Amazon Prime series Carnival Row. After a year of appearing on red carpets together, Orlando proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day 2019.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, they have not been able to take their marriage to the altar. The couple was meant to tie the knot in Japan but the big day is currently postponed.

Parents of a ‘Daisy’ daughter

View Instagram Post

On August 26, 2020, Orlando and Katy welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom.

The birth announcement was originally made by UNICEF, as both celebrities are Goodwill Ambassadors.

The parents created a donation page where fans of both celebrities were able to celebrate and donate to spread the charity’s message to provide a better and healthier to every child.

In the same year, Katy released her single title ‘Daisies’, in the dedication of her baby daughter. Rumours were spreading of both considering bringing a sibling for their the daughter. The 37-year-old singer told Jimmy Kimmel about not being ready to have another child – at least for now.