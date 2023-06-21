Katy Perry’s new hairstyle is a pure dream after the singer brought back her signature style and flaunted her latest look in a new Instagram video.

The American musician and television personality has sported a new look in a recent social media video while celebrating a major milestone in her career.

Two of Katy Perry‘s studio albums are over 10 years old after the singer made her breakout in the music industry with the pop single I Kissed a Girl, followed by her second hit Hot n Cold.

Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

Katy Perry brings back signature hairstyle

Katy Perry is a real dream after she brought back her signature bangs and flaunted her beautiful hairstyle in a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, June 20.

The American Idol star sported her loose locks with stunning micro bangs for a special announcement. She completed her look for the social media upload with a patterned white blouse.

Katy’s new hairstyle attracted a lot of comments from fellow celebrities as many had a lot of praise for her look.

“LOVE THIS HAIRRRR,” Jessie Ware reacted in the comments. Hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote: “CUT THESE BANGS IMMEDIATELY I LOVE THEM SO MUCH.”

Actress and comedian Chelsea Handler added: “Nice haircut.” Another comment read: “Love this hair. Love you. Live Laugh Love.”

Katy made a huge announcement

Katy flaunted her new look to announce a major milestone in her career as three of her studio albums have turned 10 or more years.

Katy’s second album, One of the Boys, is 15 this year, her third album, Teenage Dream, turned 13, while her fourth album, Prism, is 10 years old.

In honor of the huge career milestone, the musician released a limited-edition collector vinyl box with unseen content and images.

Each collector box contains the albums on vinyl with bonuses like a 2024 calendar of One of the Boys, a 12-page deluxe photobook of Prism, and a Teenage Dream poster.

Katy’s first album is 15 years old!

The musician and reality TV judge’s biggest milestone is the 15-year anniversary of her first-ever studio album, One of the Boys. The album was released on June 17, 2008, and featured the hit singles I Kissed a Boy, Hot n Cold and Thinking of You.

“Happy 15th anniversary to my first musical child, One of the Boys! (I know omg the passing of time is WILD),” Katy wrote in an Instagram post, celebrating her massive success.

“She may be a young teen but has always had a bit of an attitude,” she continued. “Thank you to all the KCs who have stuck around since the Warped and Hello Katy days… tbh I still think of myself as One of the Boys.”