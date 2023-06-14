Keanu Reeves is widely thought of as the ‘Nice Guy’ of Hollywood and his words about fellow actor Johnny Depp prove just that.

Star of both John Wick and The Matrix franchise, Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has been gracing our screens since the 1980s. His breakthrough arrived late that decade, starring in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989).

Known as much for his philanthropic efforts as his acting chops, Keanu proves time and time again that he’s one of the nicest celebrities working in showbiz. Looking back at what he said about Johnny Depp and it’s not hard to see why people dub Keanu the king of kindness.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Johnny Depp and Keanu Reeves rose to fame at the same time

Both Johnny and Keanu were some of the most celebrated new actors on the scene in the 1980s and 1990s.

Johnny landed his first feature film role in 1984, starring in A Nightmare On Elm Street. Keanu’s feature film debut arrived two years later when he starred in Youngblood.

Despite building their careers at the same time, Johnny Depp rose to leading-man status first. After A Nightmare On Elm Street, Johnny was cast in the wartime classic, Platoon (1986). A year later, Johnny would be cast in the TV show 21 Jump Street, making him America’s latest teen heartthrob. He would cement this status throughout the ’90s, working on the likes of Cry-Baby (1990), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and Donnie Brasco (1997).

Keanu Reeves calls Johnny Depp the ‘better looking’ star

While Keanu Reeves didn’t immediately rocket to fame like Johnny, it wasn’t long after that his Hollywood career took off.

Keanu flaunted his versatility throughout the ’90s. After starring in Bill & Ted, Keanu made his name as an action star in both Point Break (1991) and Speed (1994).

Around the time that Keanu was becoming a household name, he touched on the comparisons made between himself and Johnny. “Johnny Depp had another world happen to him,” Keanu reportedly told UK music magazine Smash Hits in 1991. “He got locked into that television series [21 Jump Street], and television is seen by more people than I’ll ever dream of,” Keanu said of Johnny’s meteoric rise to celebrity status.

“And Johnny Depp’s better looking than me,” Keanu humbly joked about the fellow actor.

Both Keanu and Johnny were linked to Winona Ryder

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder were one of the ‘It’ couples of the 1990s. They met crossing paths at the 1989 movie premiere for Great Balls of Fire! Johnny has said it was “love at first site” when he first saw Winona, who was then just 17 years old.

They would start dating in 1990 after starring in Edward Scissorhands together. They dated for three years before parting ways in June 1993.

But during the three years that they were an item, Winona worked with Keanu Reeves on Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992). Since filming, both Winona and Keanu have joked that they could well have been married on the set of the film, given that a real Romanian priest presided over the movie’s nuptials. “We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life,” Winona explained to Entertainment Weekly.

Safe to say, we’re not sure how Johnny would feel about his then-girlfriend marrying one of Hollywood’s rising stars.

Photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images